33 years later, Jim Lee's iconic X-Men #1 cover gets an Ultimate Universe tribute in new connecting variants

Jim Lee's cover for 1991's X-Men #1 is one of the most iconic pieces of superhero art ever, and now artist Josemaria Casanovas is paying tribute to that classic image with a series of interlocking covers depicting the characters of the new Ultimate Universe.

Casanovas' covers will run across six Ultimate Universe titles releasing from October through January, with the completed image showing the heroes of the Ultimate Universe rising to meet the Maker and his allies Colossus and Magik in poses taken straight from Jim Lee's X-Men #1 cover. Check it out:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The second year of Marvel Comics’ new Ultimate Universe is on the horizon, and readers can look forward to more of the daring storytelling and bold character reinventions that have made the line such a success!" reads Marvel's announcement. "To celebrate, a special connecting cover by acclaimed artist Josemaria Casanovas will run on upcoming issues of each current Ultimate title. In addition, Casanovas’ connecting cover will also be featured on Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1, the special year-ending one-shot that sets the stage for what’s to come and marks the debut of Ultimate Wolverine ahead of the launch of his series!"

"An homage to Jim Lee’s iconic X-Men #1 cover, the breathtaking 6-part piece teases upcoming storylines and characters from future issues - including the long-awaited return of the creator of this exciting universe, the Maker!"

Here's the list of titles and release dates for each portion of the connecting cover:

Ultimate X-Men #8 (October 30)

(October 30) Ultimates #6 (November 6)

(November 6) Ultimate Spider-Man #11 (November 20)

(November 20) Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1 (December 11)

(December 11) Ultimate Black Panther #11 (December 25)

(December 25) Ultimate Wolverine #1 (January 15)

Ultimate Wolverine is the latest title announced for the line, featuring a version of Wolverine who is the Maker's greatest assassin under the familiar codename "Winter Soldier." The rest of the new Ultimates line features similar twists, with a different take on the Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy also set to debut in January, in Ultimates #8.

