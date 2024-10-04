Peter Parker and Mary Jane shippers are feasting with this new Thanksgiving variant cover for Ultimate Spider-Man #11

Marvel is giving fans of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson a lot to be thankful for right now in the rebooted Ultimate Spider-Man, in which they're married with kids. And now the happy couple are also giving thanks on Terry and Rachel Dodson's new Norman Rockwell inspired cover for Ultimate Spider-Man #11, which shows the Watson-Parker family sitting down to a Thanksgiving meal.

The pose is adapted, of course, from Rockwell's iconic painting 'Freedom From Want,' which depicts an extended family sharing a classic American Thanksgiving turkey dinner, but with a Spidey twist that is sure to tug at the heartstrings of the many readers who love seeing Peter and MJ together.

Check it out:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

On that note, Ultimate Spider-Man is certainly delivering on that promise, with Peter sharing his secret identity as Spider-Man with MJ and their kids Richard and May (named after Peter's father and aunt, both of whom are deceased in the new Ultimate Universe).

He's also shared it with none other than Norman Osborn, the Green Goblin, who has become Peter's close friend and ally as they work together to learn the ropes of being superheroes.

"With his secret double life out in the open, Spidey joins his wife and kids for a picturesque Thanksgiving feast," reads Marvel's description of the cover. "But don’t be fooled! The life of this Peter Parker is far from perfect, and with upcoming threats like Black Cat, Kraven the Hunter, and the Sinister Six - not to mention the impending return of the Maker, the deranged alternate universe Reed Richards behind the creation of this corrupt world - Peter will need the support of Mary Jane, May, and Richard Parker more than ever!"

As stated in the description, Peter and Harry's superhero antics have attracted the negative attention of the Kingpin, who sends his six top assassins after the pair. So far, they've taken on the original Black Cat, and in Ultimate Spider-Man #11, they'll meet his daughter.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But that's not all that's brewing in Ultimate Spider-Man, as Peter possesses a highly advanced super-suit that has an onboard AI which mimics his own personality. The suit, which is jet black in its natural form, has shown some creepy tendencies that hint that it could become the new Ultimate version of Venom.

And of course, it's all building to the impending return of the Maker, the villainous mastermind who engineered the history of the new Ultimate Universe, and who Spider-Man is supposedly fated to have a direct hand in defeating.

The next issue coming is Ultimate Spider-Man #10 on October 16, followed by Ultimate Spider-Man #11 on November 20, just in time for Thanksgiving which is Thursday November 28 in the US.

Stay on top of all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release.