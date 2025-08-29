The first pages from Marvel's Fantastic Four/Gargoyles #1 are everything I hoped they would be as a fan of both franchises

Marvel is taking advantage of being owned by Disney with a new crossover between the Fantastic Four and Disney's beloved '90s action franchise Gargoyles. Now, we've got an early look at interior pages from Fantastic Four/Gargoyles #1, and as a super fan of both the FF and Gargoyles, I can say they're everything I hoped they would be.

Though the script by Gargoyles creator/long time Marvel writer Greg Weisman isn't yet on the page, the art by Enid Balám is pitch-perfect, showing off scenes of the FF and the Manhattan Clan coming face-to-face, Tony Stark taking on David Xanatos in his Steel Clan armor, the series' main villain Diablo, and of course, a battle with classic marvel baddie the Grey Gargoyle.

Check it out:

"MARVEL'S FIRST FAMILY UNITES WITH THE MANHATTAN CLAN IN THIS EXCITING CROSSOVER! GARGOYLES creator and acclaimed Marvel writer Greg Weisman brings the Gargoyles to the Baxter Building alongside star artist Enid Balám!" reads Marvel's official description of Fantastic Four/Gargoyles #1. "Danger strikes when the super villain Diablo learns stone gargoyles may hold the secret to eternal life…but the Gargoyles aren't about to let him leech the blood of his own! Fortunately, they've got the help of expert Diablo-bashers - the Fantastic Four! Plus: Tony Stark and David Xanatos compare facial hair, Marvel's own Gargoyle, Isaac Christians, bonds with his new kin, and more! You won't want to miss this collision of beloved universes!"

Fantastic Four/Gargoyles is shaping up to be exactly what I want to see from a crossover like this, with plenty of characters from both franchises, art that deftly splits the difference between Marvel's art style and the look of the Gargoyles animated series, and a plot that ties into the mythos of both universes.

Fantastic Four/Gargoyles goes on sale October 15.

