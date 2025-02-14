Star Wars: The High Republic's final arc will force Keeve Trennis to face her fears – and her future with the Jedi

Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic range comes to an end this year with a "galaxy-shattering" final arc from writer Cavan Scott and artist Marika Cresta. Star Wars: The High Republic – Fear of the Jedi #1 is the first part of a five-issue story which sees the Jedi gearing up for a deadly confrontation with the marauding forces of the Nihil – one which will force Keeve Trennis to make a life-changing decision.

The ominous title Fear of the Jedi refers to a question that Scott posed early in the development of the High Republic concept: what scares the Jedi? The answer, it seems, will have a huge personal impact on protagonist Keeve Trennis. Talking with ComicBook, Scott said, "I attempt to answer it, focusing on the fears on one particular Jedi: Keeve Trennis... We know from the 2019 audio drama, Dooku: Jedi Lost, Keeve goes on to become one of the Lost, Jedi Masters who leave the Order. This last series will reveal why."

We have an exclusive preview from Fear of the Jedi #1 in which our heroes come to the rescue – and encounter some of their dreaded foes in a classically Star Wars space battle. Check it out in the gallery below.

The High Republic launched in late 2020 as a multimedia project spanning books, comics, and audio dramas. Set hundreds of years before the original Star Wars, it takes place in the heydey of the Jedi. It's the same era that the recent Disney Plus TV show The Acolyte was set in, with one of that series' characters – Kelnacca, the Wookiee Jedi Master – appearing as a main character in the comic.

Here's what Marvel's official synopsis has to say about the new issue:

"As fighting within the Nihil Occlusion Zone intensifies, Jedi Master Keeve Trennis is set upon a path that will change her life forever. Guest-starring The Acolyte’s Wookiee Jedi Master Kelnacca alongside fan-favorite characters from Star Wars: The High Republic novels, audio dramas and comics.'

Star Wars: Fear of the Jedi #1 is published by Marvel Comics on February 19.

