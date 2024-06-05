A new Star Wars comic will delve into the history of The Acolyte's Wookiee Jedi Master
The Acolyte - Kelnacca #1 is a new one-shot special
The first two episodes of the hotly-anticipated new Star Wars show, The Acolyte, are out now on Disney Plus. If you've already binged the eps then you're likely intrigued by Kelnacca - the Wookiee Jedi Master who makes his debut in the second episode, as played by Joonas Suotamo (who also donned the fur to play Chewbacca in Star Wars movies The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker, and Solo).
While the show takes place in the High Republic era - a setting that has a pretty well-established history in comics and books - the character was created specifically for the TV show. Still, Kelnacca will be making the move to comics later this year in Star Wars: The Acolyte - Kelnacca #1, a new one-shot by long-time High Republic scribe Cavan Scott and drawn by Marika Cresta.
Here's a trio of covers for the first issue by (from left to right) Phil Noto, Björn Barends, and Takashi Okazaki.
"It's been so exciting to draw a line from The Acolyte back to The High Republic era we've been building in comics, books, audio and animation," Scott told io9, who broke the news. "Kelnacca is the perfect character to bridge the gap between the time of Leslye Headland's spectacular series to the age of Starlight Beacon, the threat of Marchion Ro, and the marauding Nihil. In this comic, we will learn more about one of the most intriguing aspects of Kelnacca's design: the meaning behind those mysterious tattoos. Along the way we’ll see the struggle of a Padawan and a master who is stoic, wise, and, ultimately, a true practitioner of Light and Life."
Star Wars: The Acolyte - Kelnacca #1 is published by Marvel Comics on September 4.
