40 years after their first movie, the Ewoks are starring in their own Star Wars comic again

It's been over 40 years since the Ewoks debuted in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and in that time they've become the somewhat unlikely stars of their own animated series, a pair of TV movies, and yes, even comics. And now, thanks to writer Steve Orlando and artists Laura Braga and Álvaro Lopez, the Ewoks are starring in their own comic adventure once again.

This time, the forest moon of Endor's fuzzy little inhabitants will unite to defend their home from a cadre of Imperial bounty hunters dead-set on retrieving a stockpile of weapons left behind when the Empire was expelled from the arboreal moon at the end of Return of the Jedi.

Newsarama caught up with Orlando ahead of the October 9 release of Star Wars: Ewoks #1, digging into the long (and sometimes controversial) legacy of the Ewoks, how the story fits into Star Wars continuity, and which characters will join in the adventure as the series rolls on. We've also got an early look at some interior pages from Ewoks #1.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Newsarama: Hi Steve! Star Wars: Ewoks takes place soon after Return of the Jedi. What challenges are the characters facing next now that the second Death Star has been destroyed?

Steve Orlando: One of the first is that very question - "what next?" The Ewoks have met the Empire, they've met the rebels. They know more outsiders could and likely will come from the stars. So, should they be wary of them based on how the Empire treated them? Should they be open to them based on how the rebels fought with them?

And this doesn't just concern outsiders from the stars - the Ewoks wonder if they should build stronger ties with the Forest Moon's other species. And no one seems to be able to agree. But as fate would have it, an Imperial detachment lands on the Forest Moon, hot on the trail of a hidden weapon cache - and their arrival forces the issue.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

We know that Wicket will be a main character here, but who are some of the other characters we’ll encounter?

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's not Ewoks without Wicket, is it? But as you said--there'll be many more. While not everyone can get the same spotlight, we've been working our hardest to ensure nearly every Ewok of note gets at least a short appearance. You'll see Kneesaa, you'll see Chief Chirpa, Logray, Teebo.

You'll see our newly-debuting loner Ewok - Meedro. And you'll see the first modern appearance of the incredible Red Ghost - Asha - a gem of a character created in part in the foundational animated series. And even with all that, we'll be seeing more than just Ewoks in these pages.

You’ve hinted that we’ll learn more about Endor in this series. What can you tease about that?

We'll be seeing new parts of the Forest Moon - like the Endless Lake Village. You'll see species from throughout the past 40 years of Endor's history, many of whom are debuting in modern storytelling for the first time! This is a celebration not just of the Ewoks, but of the Forest Moon as a whole!

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In the movies the Ewoks speak in their own language rather than English/Galactic Basic. How do you handle that in the comic?

They'll be speaking Ewokese here, as well! Though much of it will be translated for ease to the reader (since most of us aren't native Ewokese speakers), we'll also be celebrating as many iconic Ewokese phrases as we can.

Much like in the cartoon series, Ewokese will also be united with basic in some idiomatic instances. And of course, some Ewoks like Wicket do know a bit of basic - along with our protocol droids, they'll be bridging the two languages whenever possible.

How has your collaboration been with Laura Braga and Álvaro Lopez on this book? What do you love about their art?

Laura and Álvaro have been incredible to work with! I've been lucky enough to work with Laura a few times in the past, but this is my first work with Álvaro. In both cases, they've taken the lead and wrung every single drop of adventure out of these pages. EWOKS is a challenging book - we've got a ton of creatures, classic villains and new villains alike, and a Forest Moon full of distinct alien species.

It would be enough to daunt any team, but Laura and Álvaro have leaned in. They've hit that note of wonder and adventure perfectly! And it's great to see them, and our heroes, soar with every page.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Ewoks are well loved these days, but at the time were a little bit controversial. Were you always a fan? And are they fun or difficult to write for?

I was absolutely a fan! When I was younger, I would watch my Return of the Jedi VHS tape every weekend after getting back from ski trips - and I always felt like I was discovering something new. I was right in the strike zone for the Ewoks. So, I know the appeal - and I know the criticisms!

But the key here to overcoming them is in the presentation - these are a heroic species, who live a life that might seem simple but is still rich, complex, and dynamic. We're imbuing them with the same level of personality as any other species - and LIKE any other species, they love their home and will do anything to defend it. They might be the underdogs, but they're the heroes, too - and yes, that makes them a total blast to not just write...but to root for!

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

What are you most excited about readers discovering in Star Wars: Ewoks?

It's hard to choose! It's been killer to give Wicket a whole new level of bravery, courage, and heroism - to team him up with new Ewoks and new Endorians. But debuting Asha, the Red Ghost, has also been electric. She brings intensity to every page she's on, and mashing her up against our gruff new Ewok Meedro has been instant fireworks.

But then, there's the monsters! There's the devil serpents and condor dragons, there's the mythic devourers and swamp scavengers that make Endor as incredible as it is dangerous! I think what I'm saying is, readers are going to discover the Forest Moon of Endor like never before - and that, holistically, is what's most exciting by far!

Star Wars #50 marks the end of the current era of Marvel's Star Wars comics with a confrontation between Luke Skywalker and Ben Solo.