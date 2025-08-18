Spider-Man swings into the winter holidays with a one-shot that teams him up with the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and more

We're still on the verge of the Halloween season, but Marvel Comics is already looking ahead to the winter holidays with a special one-shot starring Spider-Man. Titled Spider-Man: Holiday Spectacular #1, the issue is written by Rainbow Rowell with art by Luciano Vecchio, Bob Quinn, and more artists to be named.

Marvel is no stranger to holiday comics, with Santa Claus himself – who is believed to be a mutant in the Marvel Universe – even occasionally showing his bearded face. Of course, in recent years in particular, the publisher's winter specials have begun to incorporate numerous different celebrations in their stories.

(Image credit: Spider-Man swinging into action as Thing, Storm, Ironheart, and Daredevil engage him in a snowball fight)

"HOLIDAY PLANS NO MORE! Peter Parker is all alone for the holidays… Luckily, the Spectacular Spider-Man has some amazing friends he can celebrate with!" reads Marvel's official description of Spider-Man: Holiday Spectacular #1. "But can the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the X-Men, Daredevil and more handle winter with the wisecrackin’ Web-Head? Or will the Thing have to send Spidey packing to ensure a silent night? Rainbow Rowell and a bevy of Marvel’s finest artists deliver a holiday romp to all the good boys and girls who read magnificent Marvel mags!"

Marvel has yet to reveal the full list of heroes Spidey will team up with, though it has named the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the X-Men, and Daredevil. The one-shot's cover, by Luciano Vecchio, seen above, also shows Spider-Man alongside the Thing, Ironheart, Storm, and Daredevil. Judging by all that, it seems like there are few corners of the Marvel Universe that will be untouched.

Spider-Man: Holiday Spectacular #1 goes on sale November 19. While we wait, check out the best Spider-Man comics of all time.