Another one of Marvel's non-canonical sidekicks from the New Champions is coming to the Marvel Universe in Scarlet Witch's new student Amaranth

Remember Marvel's New Champions? That's the new crop of sidekicks and proteges for A-list heroes who debuted across non-canonical variant covers for many of Marvel's titles in 2023. Well, another one of the young heroes is making the leap from What If? style imagineering to the actual comic book page, this time in the core Marvel Universe.

In this case, Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, is taking on a new student in the mystic arts, and it's none other than Amaranth, the "New Champion" who first debuted on a variant cover 2023's Scarlet Witch #9 (part of the previous volume of the title) by artist Jen Bartel.

Amaranth is coming to the Marvel Universe in November's Scarlet Witch #6 by writer Steve Orlando and artist Lorenzo Tammetta, and she's bringing Wanda's own teacher Agatha Harkness with her.

Here's a gallery of covers of Scarlet Witch #9 by Russell Dauterman, Meghan Hetrick, Iván Talavera, and Leirix:

Image 1 of 4

"INTRODUCING AMARANTH!" reads Marvel's official description of Scarlet Witch #9. "The Scarlet Witch takes on a mysterious new pupil – at Agatha Harkness’ request. But where did the young sorceress known as Amaranth come from? And what could have spooked Agatha into giving up the chance to mentor her?"

Amaranth will actually be the second New Champion to make it into comics after debuting on a variant cover, with the first being Maystorm of Ultimate X-Men. However, Amaranth will have the distinction of being the first to come to the core Marvel Universe.

"Ever since she debuted in Jen Bartel's gorgeous variant cover, I've been intrigued by Amaranth. Who was she? What was her story - no, her mystery?" says writer Steve Orlando in a statement accompanying the announcement. "So, when the chance came to bring her into Scarlet Witch and explore those questions with the rest of the creative team, I leapt."

"Bringing Amaranth through the Last Door gives us a chance to upend Wanda's dynamic with a scenario where Wanda's faced with a powerful, mysterious being she struggles to figure out - an inverse of her own dynamic earlier in her life," Orlando continues. "Amaranth's unique gifts hint towards an auspicious parentage and impressive power, but her life has been tinged with tragedy. There might be no one in the Marvel Universe that can help her, but if there was one - it would be the Scarlet Witch."

Who might be hinted at by Amaranth's "auspicious parentage?" Well, if we had to take a wild guess, we'd say maybe perhaps Agatha Harkness herself? Amaranth Harkness does have a certain ring to it… And she's also wearing Agatha's signature purple color.

We'll learn more when Scarlet Witch goes on sale on November 20.

