"Hulk is a perfect character," and he's going to prove it by smashing "everything," including "dinosaurs, planets, gravity, and cosmic forces" in a "pretty sweet" new comic

Hulk is known as the strongest one there is in the Marvel Universe, and this winter, he's going to set out to prove it by taking on all manner of unexpected opponents in a new comic titled Hulk Smashes Everything.

Consisting of five issues, Hulk: Smash Everything is written by Ryan North of Fantastic Four fame, and Psylocke artist Vincenzo Carratù. Marvel states the limited series will feature Hulk "battering his way through the cosmos and beyond the very limits of reality."

"A GUARANTEED SMASH HIT! Is Hulk really the strongest there is? Sure, he's stronger than most PEOPLE…but is he really stronger than EVERYTHING?" asks Marvel's official description of Hulk: Smash Everything #1. "Dinosaurs? Planets? Gravity? Cosmic forces? Find out here because when we say Hulk takes on all-comers in this new miniseries, we really mean it! It's non-stop action in the classic mighty Marvel manner!"

Hulk has taken on opponents far beyond his apparent physical limits before, including a story by writer Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley in which Hulk is forced to fight enemies as powerful as the Celestials themselves in a psychic reality designed to push him to the absolute highest capacity of his strength.

"Hulk is a perfect character, and Phillip Kennedy Johnson is doing incredible things with him in Incredible Hulk," says writer Ryan North in a statement. "This series is an evergreen (no pun intended) story that features an ever-increasing series of things being smashed by Hulk across all five issues. It goes to some wild places that I promise you are not expecting (and one, if you know me, that you are) and, through all the chaos and smashing, also tells what I think is a pretty sweet story about this big green guy."

"I think Bruce's mind is one of the most fascinating in the Marvel Universe," adds artist Vincenzo Carratù. "Since Peter David's introduction of his multiple personalities, Hulk has been a constant rediscovery, and drawing him right now means a lot to me. Who among us, in a moment of rage, hasn't thought about smashing everything? We'll explore this facet of his identity and this time, we're giving him free rein. It'll be a lot of fun and truly crazy as Ryan and I push him into the most absurd corners of the universe with no limits!"

Hulk: Smash Everything #1 goes on sale December 3 with a cover by Adam Kubert, seen above.

