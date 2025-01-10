Steve Rogers is no more, now there is only Cap-Snake! Check out a first look at the final issue of Avengers Assemble

Last month's issue of Avengers Assemble ended on a helluva cliffhanger. The Serpent Society has created a deadly toxin known as the Serpent's Tears, which they intend to use on the general population. Trying to protect the innocent as ever, Captain America hurled himself on top of an exploding gas grenade containing the poison and was transformed into a monstrous shadow of his former self: Cap-Snake! As Viper snarled, "What remains of Captain America now serves the Serpent!"

Avengers Assemble is created by writer Steve Orlando, penciled by José Luis Soares Pinto, inked by Oren Junior, colored by Sonia Oback, and lettered by Cory Petit. The series focuses on a side team of heroes formed by Captain America known as AVENG.E.R.S. – the Avengers Emergency Response Squad.

Now, in next week's #5 – the series' final installment – Earth's Mightiest will do what it does best: assemble and fight back. Check out our exclusive preview below.

Marvel's official synopsis for the new issue hints at some of the chaos in-store in this climactic instalment as Cap-Snake goes on the rampage.

"CAP-SNAKE VS. THE AVENG.E.R.S.! The Serpent Society has harnessed Mephisto's power to create a serum capable of raining destruction on civilization – and their first victim is Captain America! Is Cap-Snake what this team of villains finally needs to defeat the Avengers and reign supreme?"

Avengers Assemble #5 is published by Marvel Comics on January 15.

