Blood Hunt may be over but now She-Hulk and the Avengers face a new vampire problem: protecting them from the Nightstalkers

Earlier this year the Marvel universe fell foul of a deadly swarm of bloodsuckers. The massive Blood Hunt crossover was an epic tale that united a resurgent Vampire Nation against the Avengers, Spider-Man and many more of the publisher's heroes. Eventually, of course, good prevailed but it was a status quo-shifting event that helped Doctor Doom seize power as the Sorcerer Supreme, and which led to the creation of thousands more vamps. Many of these are innocent people who are just trying to live their everyday lives and not hurt anyone.

Not everyone sees them that way, however. In next Wednesday's Avengers Assemble #3 a brutal new lineup of Nightstalkers emerges and they'll stop at nothing to wipe out every last 'sucker on the planet. Now the AVENG.E.R.S – the newly formed Avengers Emergency Response Squad – must put aside their doubts and protect the vampires.

We have an exclusive preview from the new issue in the gallery below, one which reveals the entire new lineup of Nightstalkers...

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Although he does not appear in this preview, the AVENG.E.R.S. were formed by Captain America Steve Rogers. The full team lineup includes Cap, She-Hulk, Wonder Man, Janet Van Dyne/Wasp, Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Hercules, Monica Rambeau/Photon, Night-Thrasher, Lightning, Shang-Chi, and Julie Power/Lightspeed.

Avengers Assemble #3 is written by Steve Orlando, with art from Marcelo Ferreira, inks from Roberto Poggi, colors from Sonia Oback, and lettering from VC's Cory Petit. The issue is available with a main cover by Leinil Francis Yu's and a variant by InHyuk Lee, both of which you can see below.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Here's Marvel's official synopsis for the new issue:

"She-Hulk, Wonder Man, Lightning and Lightspeed deploy to…rescue vampires? When a new iteration of the NIGHTSTALKERS attacks a community of civilian vampires formed in New York City after the events of BLOOD HUNT, the AVENG.E.R.S. must align to protect those who they once sought to defeat!"

Avengers Assemble #3 is published by Marvel Comics on November 20.

