Wolverine drops in for Amazing Spider-Man #60, the finale of Zeb Wells' run

Writer Zeb Wells is leaving Amazing Spider-Man with #60, and now Marvel has released an early preview of the oversized issue marking the finale of his run, which is culminating in a brutal knock-down, drag-out fight between Spider-Man and Tombstone, who has bedeviled the web-slinger throughout this volume of the title.

The pages include a glimpse at the chapter drawn by John Romita, Jr. Scott Hanna, and Marcio Menyz, as well as the one drawn by Ed McGuiness, Mark Farmer, and Menyz, along with a look at a Spider-Man/Wolverine story drawn by Pablo Rivera, and finally a look at the chapter drawn by Todd Nauck and Rachelle Rosenberg, all lettered by Joe Caramagna.

Check it out:

"SPECIAL OVERSIZED FINALE! Zeb Wells says goodbye to the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN in style with his collaborators JOHN ROMITA JR., ED McGUINNESS and some other special surprise guests," reads Marvel's official description of Amazing Spider-Man #60. When one era ends though, another begins as THE EIGHT DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN gets a special prelude by JOE KELLY!"

It seems it's all ending up in a big trial for Tombstone, who tried to kill his own daughter Janice Lincoln/The Beetle, with She-Hulk getting roped in thanks to her status as an attorney - and one of the heroes who fought Tombstone back in the 'Gang War' crossover.

As for what's next after Wells' run, writers Joe Kelly and Justina Ireland and artists Ed McGuiness and Gleb Melnikov will take over for the story 'The Eight Deaths of Spider-Man,' in which current Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Doom tasks Spider-Man with taking on a mystical threat, empowering him with a new magical Spider-suit and eight extra lives to help him with the fight.

Amazing Spider-Man #60 goes on sale October 30.

