The TMNT race across New York in Danny Earls' interlocking, Easter egg-filled cover for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1–4

Jason Aaron's relaunch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is one of the most talked about comics of 2024, and marks a thrilling new direction for the Heroes in a Half-Shell. The first four issues of the series each take a look at one of the core four Turtles, with July's #1 following Raphael in jail and last week's #2 covering Michelangelo and his new life as an unexpected TV star in Japan. From IDW's solicitations we also know that #3 will see Leonardo protecting a turtle colony in the Ganges, while the fourth issue is about Donatello trapped in a mutant zoo!

To celebrate the arc, artist Danny Earls has created a stunning piece comprising four interlocking, Easter egg-filled covers depicting the four turtles racing and leaping their way across a New York City skyline. If you're a fan of the series then you've likely already seen #1–#3. Now Newsarama can exclusively reveal both the fourth cover AND the completed piece for the first time.

(Image credit: IDW Comics)

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Turtles in a half shell, Turtle Power!!! That theme tune has been playing in my head for the past four months while drawing these covers," said Danny Earls in a statement to Newsarama. "I adore the TMNT. The comics, the cartoons, the toys. To say working on these covers was a dream I've had since I was a little kid, is the biggest understatement I could think of. I felt like I truly knew the Turtles growing up, they talked like me, they skateboarded, they ate pizza, they argued. They were four young teenagers that all had each others back. I am one of four brothers who all had each others backs growing up. Me and my brothers and the Turtles would have been friends if we lived in NYC as kids. I know it!"

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: IDW Comics)

"I've been to New York, I love New York," Earls continued. "That city is the home of comic books in my eyes. I romanticise sitting in a small loft apartment one day looking out over the city and maybe even see Raph, Mikey, Leo and Donnie hiding in the sewers below. It was so important for me to try and capture not only the essence of the Turtles but of NYC itself. I'll be forever grateful for the chance to work on these covers. I poured my heart and soul into trying to do justice to these four brothers that the legendary Eastman and Laird lovingly created all those years ago. I hope I gave lifelong fans of TMNT, just like myself, something that feels true to the iconic characters we all know and love today!"

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: IDW Comics)

IDW's official synopsis for #4 reads:

"Trapped in a mutant zoo and forced to fight rich men looking for a thrill, his mind is still broken since last we saw him. As mysterious forces gather against him, can Donnie gather himself to defeat these enemies and set himself free? Superstar writer Jason Aaron continues his exploration of the individual Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, setting the stage for their reunion."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #3 is published by IDW on October 23, with #4 following on November 27.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics of all time.