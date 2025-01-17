DC's 2025 Free Comic Book Day plans include a preview of Superman Unlimited and the first appearance of a mysterious new Absolute Universe character

It's still a few months out, but comic book publishers are already starting to promote their Free Comic Book Day wares for 2025. Hot on the heels of yesterday's Superman Unlimited announcement, DC has revealed that readers will be able to get an early taste of the new series in a special flipbook...

The DC All In/Absolute Universe 2025 FCBD Special Edition features two new stories, one for each of DC's core superhero universes. The DC All In side features an exclusive 'Zero Issue' preview of Superman Unlimited by Dan Slott, Rafael Albuquerque, and Marcelo Maiolo.

"Witness the prelude to the biggest Superman comic book adventure of the year, as well as an ominous new threat from the heavens that will change the course of Kryptonian life on planet Earth as we know it," reads the official synopsis. That sure sounds like the arrival of the asteroid that we know is about to put a lot of Kryptonite in the hands of Superman's foes.

On the flipside, in the Absolute Universe, will be a new story from Jeff Lemire, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Stefano Nesi. "Dark forces begin to gather in the shadows… forces that have been waiting a very long time to shape events and seize control. All the while, a mysterious figure watches – but who is this powerful new character, and what do they want with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the emerging heroes?"

Image 1 of 2 The All In side to the DC All In/Absolute Universe 2025 FCBD special (Image credit: DC) The Absolute Universe side to the DC All In/Absolute Universe 2025 FCBD special (Image credit: DC)

As well as the new flipbook, DC is releasing two more FCBD comics. The Superman's Good Guy Gang 2025 FCBD Special Edition includes a chapter from the forthcoming all ages graphic novel of the same name by Death and Sparkles creator Rob Justus. The story finds the eight-year-old Clark Kent lonely until he meets fellow super-powered pals Kendra Saunders and Guy Gardner – Hawkgirl and Green Lantern. "Together, they’ll form a club where other supers can be themselves, test their powers, grow together, and maybe earn some good-guy points along the way."

The full graphic novel will be released on July 1 and launches an early reader initiative from DC, timed to link in with the publisher's Summer of Superman plans.

Image 1 of 2 The cover for Superman's Good Guy Gang. (Image credit: DC) The cover for Kanga-U: Tests and Tournaments (Image credit: DC)

Finally, the Kanga-U 2025 FCBD Special Edition features an excerpt from the upcoming middle grade graphic novel Kanga-U: Tests And Tournaments by writer Sholly Fisch and artist Yancey Labat. In the story, a young Wonder Woman meets her pet kangaroo Jumpa for the first time – though competition to join Diana is fierce.

"Bonding Day, the long-awaited time when Amazons are matched up with newly trained kangas to make the perfect pairs, is finally here," reads the synopsis. "This special event only happens once every 20 years, but this Bonding Day is unlike any other because this is the year when Princess Diana – the only teenager on Themyscira – will choose a kanga for the first time. Jumpa has been training hard to compete in the Tournament of Kangas, where all the kangas get to show off what they can do. She knows she has what it takes to match with the princess. The only catch is her friends Skippa, Rooth, Goldie, and Big Red are all determined to do the same – and the competition is fierce. When Ares arrives on the island with a threat that forces the festivities to be canceled, Jumpa must convince her friends to work together for the good of Themyscira and to protect the princess they admire."

You can pick up your copies of the DC All In/Absolute Universe 2025 FCBD Special Edition, Kanga-U 2025 FCBD Special Edition, and Superman's Good Guy Gang 2025 FCBD Special Edition on Saturday, May 3 at participating comic shops. A version of the flipbook carrying a foil variant cover by Rafael Albuquerque, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, and Frank Martin, will also be available – though you'll have to pay $4.99 US for that one.

