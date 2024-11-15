DC reveals its full slate of February 2025 comics and covers featuring Batman, Superman, Batman, the Justice League, and more

DC's February 2025 solicitations are here – and it's a huge month for the Dark Knight, Superman, and the Justice League.

Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jiménez wrap up their run on Batman with issue #157 as Gotham faces all-out chaos. It seems like this will be a particularly impactful issue for Jim Gordon (who has been having a weird old time of it lately) and the Riddler as Zdarsky and Jiménez bring their epic tale to a close, just in time for Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee's Hush 2. Meanwhile Absolute Superman #4 sends Kal-El on the run from the Peacemakers, while the Justice League face a brand new threat.

Elsewhere there's the first issue in Jamal Campbell's new Zatanna comic which brings DC's Mistress of Magic face to face with new villain The Lady White, and a new Green Lantern Corps comic that unites Lanterns John Stewart, Kyle Rayner, Jessica Cruz, Guy Gardner, and Jo Mullein. Plus there are new issues of Absolute Wonder Woman, The New Gods, and the promise of "a special Valentine's Day present for Gotham City" in the latest instalment of Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween. Another packed month, then! Happy reading.

Upcoming DC February 2025 Comics: Spotlight

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #4

Written by Mark Waid

Art and cover by Dan Mora

Variant covers by Christian Ward, Lucio Parrillo, and Salvador Larroca

1:25 Wrap Around variant cover by Fico Ossio

1:50 variant cover by Gavin Guidry

Black History Month variant cover by Ryan Benjamin

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) |ON SALE 2/26/25

As the Justice League reels from the horrors inﬂicted by the Parademon Horde, a new threat arises across space…and time. With the team racing to put out multiple villainous ﬁres at once, the mystery surrounding the Martian Manhunter deepens, and the techno-terrorist group Inferno makes its boldest move yet…as their secret leader is revealed!

BATMAN #157

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Jorge Jiménez and Tony S. Daniel

Cover by Jorge Jiménez

Variant covers by Tony Harris and Tony S. Daniel

Foil variant cover by Jorge Jiménez

1:25 cover by Jerome Opeña

1:50 variant cover by Rafael Grassetti

Hush variant cover by Mitch Gerads

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | ON SALE 2/5/25

With the Court of Owls’ plan revealed and the city in chaos, Batman must ﬁnd the strength to ﬁght a war on multiple fronts and save Gotham from disaster. The fates of Jim Gordon, the Riddler, and all of Gotham rest in the hands of the Dark Knight in a climactic issue so big it takes two superstar artists to bring it to life!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #5

Written by Scott Snyder

Art and cover by Nick Dragotta

Variant covers by Joëlle Jones and Ian Bertram

1:25 variant cover by Nikolas Draper-Ivey

1:50 variant cover by Clay & Seth Mann

$4.99 US | 24 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | ON SALE 2/12/25

With his friends lives at stake, will a broken, beaten, and ultimately defeated Bruce Wayne ﬁnally compromise and give up both himself and his morals to Black Mask? Or does he have something even BIGGER than himself to help?

And what does this have to do with Mayor James Gordon and his relationship with a young Bruce Wayne?

All this and more in the penultimate issue to the ﬁrst arc of ABSOLUTE BATMAN!

SUPERMAN #23

Written by Joshua Williamson

Art and cover by Dan Mora

Variant covers by Nathan Szerdy, Dan Panosian, and Guillem March 1:25 variant cover by Dave Johnson

Black History Month variant cover by Ryan Benjamin

Hush variant cover by Kaare Andrews

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | ON SALE 2/26/25

As the man of steel battles for the life of his deadliest adversary Doomsday, Superwoman travels across time and space to unlock the secrets of the Time Trapper! What life-shattering secrets lurk at the end of time? What clues can Lois Lane ﬁnd to save the future? And can these answers be uncovered in time to halt Time Trapper’s evolution into God-Mode?

Find out in this essential chapter of the Many Deaths of Doomsday Saga!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #4

Written by Jason Aaron

Art and cover by Rafa Sandoval

Variant covers by David Talaski and Rahzzah

1:25 variant cover by Keron Grant

1:50 variant cover by David Talaski

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock) | ON SALE 2/5/25

Superman is on the run, pursued across the globe by armed Peacemakers and Lazarus Corp’s top ﬁeld agent, Lois Lane. Now a new force joins the chase, but are the mysterious Omega Men friends or foes for Kal-El?

DC February 2025 Comic Books

WONDER WOMAN #18

Written by Tom King

Art and Cover by Daniel Sampere

Variant covers by David Nakayama and David Talaski

1:25 variant cover by Nicola Scott

Black History Month variant cover by Ryan Benjamin

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | ON SALE 2/19/25

After the birth of her daughter, Diana ﬁnally returns to the battleﬁeld ready

to take down those who dared to harm her Wonder Girls. To take down Sovereign’s formidable general, Grail, she must call upon her friend turned foe...The Cheetah!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #5

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art and cover by Hayden Sherman

Variant covers by Homare and Jeehyung Lee

1:25 variant cover by Mike Perkins

1:50 variant cover by Homare

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock) | ON SALE 2/26/25

Wonder Woman has thrown everything she can think of at The Tetracide, and still it pushes forward, devouring Gateway City. With everything on the line, Diana has one big idea left, but in her current state, she has nowhere near the power she needs to pull it off...

JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE ATOM PROJECT #2

Written by JOHN RIDLEY and RYAN PARROTT Art and Cover by MIKE PERKINS

Variant covers by LEIRIX and KEVIN WADA

1:25 variant cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/5/25

As Nathaniel Adam makes a desperate attempt to escape the return of his atomic superpowers…another strange transformation within the hero known as Captain Atom begins! And this time, the good captain’s powers will change the trajectory of the Justice League forever! Plus: dissent brews in the ranks among the science team at the heart of the Atom Project on the Watchtower…so why is Ryan Choi leading the mutiny?

ZATANNA #1

Written by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Art and Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by CHRIS BACHALO and SOZOMAIKA

1:25 variant cover by SAOWEE

1:50 variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Foil variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

Black sketch cover

DC Showcase variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) Limited to 2,500 copies

ON SALE 2/19/25

Zatanna Zatara, the Mistress of Magic, is back on tour! She’s got her stage crew back together and is looking forward to a new, less chaotic chapter of life. However, her plans are disrupted before they even begin when her stage crew is abducted by a ghostly new adversary, The Lady White. Now, Zatanna is plunged into machinations of tricks, swords, and curses that threaten to tear her apart from the inside out!

THE NEW GODS #3

Written by RAM V

Art by EVAN CAGLE

Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

Variant cover by MIKE HUDDLESTON

“Birth of a New God” acetate cover by EVAN CAGLE$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/19/25

Deep in the cosmos, an intergalactic inquisition descends upon Apokolips and New Genesis, carrying with it a sinister message: convert or be destroyed. Meanwhile on Earth, Mister Miracle and Big Barda, with their baby in tow, seek out the mysterious child spoken of in Metron’s prophecy, desperate to ﬁnd him before Orion does. Could this child—this new god—be the universe’s savior? Or could he be the reincarnation of the universe’s greatest evil?

AQUAMAN #2

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art and Cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant covers by MARCIO TAKARA, LUCAS MEYER, and TULA LOTAY

1:25 variant cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/12/25

After the shocking events of Aquaman #1, Arthur Curry is now a king without a home! But is hope truly lost? The answer lies in Aquaman’s mysterious new water-morphing abilities, and a portal into the unknown. Earth’s uncanny undersea hero must train like never before to stand a chance of recovering Atlantis from its untimely apocalypse…or should we say Apokolips? Ride the wave for the biggest, wettest adventure of the year in this second issue extravaganza—brought to you by the tide-turning talents of Jeremy Adams and John Timms!

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #1

Written by JEREMY ADAMS & MORGAN HAMPTON

Art and cover by FERNANDO PASARÍN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Variant covers by DAVE WILKINS, ARIEL OLIVETTI, and NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

1:50 variant cover by KERON GRANT

Blank sketch variant cover

Foil variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/12/25

The corps is back! And just in time for the deadly new fractured spectrum saga to kick into full gear! Join the newly formed Green Lantern Corps as they head out into the galaxy in order to stop Sorrow and his master from creating a power battery. John Stewart, Kyle Rayner, Jessica Cruz, Guy Gardner, Jo Mullein, and all your favorite Lanterns are back in the most incredible ensemble cast this side of the cosmos! All brought to you by the great galactic creative team of Jeremy Adams (Green Lantern), Morgan Hampton (Cyborg) and Fernando Pasarin (The Flash)!

GREEN LANTERN #20

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by JACK HERBERT

Cover by ARIEL COLÓN

Variant covers by STEPHEN SEGOVIA and FERNANDO BLANCO

1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/26/25

In an attempt to stop Sorrow from creating a Central Power Battery, Hal runs across an alien infected with red energy that threatens his life, all while Kyle and his team must retrieve a piece of source energy from one of the most dangerous and mysterious places in the universe—The Source Wall! The Fractured Spectrum saga rages on in this next exciting installment, spinning out of the events of Green Lantern Corps #1!

GREEN ARROW #21

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by MONTOS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by MARC ASPINALL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/26/25

After his encounter with the Fresh Water Killer, Oliver Queen has even more questions regarding the ecological disaster in Star City, which leads him deeper into his own history as the threat comes even closer to Oliver’s home.

THE FLASH #18

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

Variant covers by SAOWEE and STEPHEN SEGOVIA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/26/25

As tensions in Skartaris reach a fever pitch, the entire Flash Family gets involved, and a Rogue makes a play for the throne!

BLACK LIGHTNING #4

Written by BRANDON THOMAS

Art and Cover by FICO OSSIO

Variant cover by KERON GRANT

Black History Month cover by RYAN BENJAMIN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/12/25

Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman are forced to quarantine Thunder aboard the Watchtower, which puts the trinity at odds Black Lightning! Jefferson Pierce’s metahuman outreach initiative allowed him to make a difference at a global scale, but is he willing to throw it all away to free his daughter?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1094

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO and ARIEL OLIVETTI

1:25 variant cover by JUAN FERREYRA

Black History Month variant cover by RYAN BENJAMIN

Hush variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 2/26/25

The shadows of Gotham extend and darken as Asema’s bladed grip on the city’s underworld tightens. Now, while Batman struggles to keep his city safe, he begins to suspect that he has uncovered the identity of this bloodthirsty menace…and it may be someone very close to Bruce Wayne. Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín’s epic journey through the bloodied streets of Gotham continues, and it needs to be seen to be believed!

ACTION COMICS #1083