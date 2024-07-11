Michael Keaton's Batman faces Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice in a new series of tie-in covers from DC
The ghost with the most has some fun with the heroes
We're just two months out from the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited (36 years, in fact!) sequel to Tim Burton's original horror comedy. Michael Keaton reprises his role as the chaotic and fun-loving "bio-exorcist" who was previously hired by a pair of ghosts to scare the still-living Deetz family out of their house, as does Winona Ryder as the now grown up Lydia. Burton is back in the director's chair too, and the whole thing looks like a lot of retro fun.
To celebrate the arrival of the new film, DC is releasing a series of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice-themed variant covers for some of its comics throughout August and early September. A cynic might call this an exercise in corporate synergy (DC is a subsidiary of Warner Bros, who are releasing the new film, after all), but these are all pretty great! The six covers are witty and eye-catching, and we're particularly into the Batman #152 variant, which pits Keaton against Keaton in a homage to Tim Burton's still classic 1989 Batman movie.
The issues with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice variant covers available are as follows:
- Gotham City Sirens #2, on sale August 13
- House of Secrets #92 (2024 Facsimile Edition), on sale August 21
- Nightwing #117, on sale August 21
- Superman #17, on sale August 21
- Wonder Woman #12, on sale August 21
- Batman #152, on sale September 4
And here they all are. Which one's your favorite?
Gotham City Sirens #2 by Dan Hipp
House of Secrets #92 (2024 Facsimile Edition) by Kelley Jones
Nightwing #117 by Nicola Scott
Superman #17 by Chris Bachalo
Wonder Woman #12 by Elizabeth Torque and Sabine Moss
Batman #152 by Joe Quinones
Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.