Michael Keaton's Batman faces Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice in a new series of tie-in covers from DC

We're just two months out from the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited (36 years, in fact!) sequel to Tim Burton's original horror comedy. Michael Keaton reprises his role as the chaotic and fun-loving "bio-exorcist" who was previously hired by a pair of ghosts to scare the still-living Deetz family out of their house, as does Winona Ryder as the now grown up Lydia. Burton is back in the director's chair too, and the whole thing looks like a lot of retro fun.

To celebrate the arrival of the new film, DC is releasing a series of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice-themed variant covers for some of its comics throughout August and early September. A cynic might call this an exercise in corporate synergy (DC is a subsidiary of Warner Bros, who are releasing the new film, after all), but these are all pretty great! The six covers are witty and eye-catching, and we're particularly into the Batman #152 variant, which pits Keaton against Keaton in a homage to Tim Burton's still classic 1989 Batman movie.

The issues with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice variant covers available are as follows:

Gotham City Sirens #2, on sale August 13

House of Secrets #92 (2024 Facsimile Edition), on sale August 21

Nightwing #117, on sale August 21

Superman #17, on sale August 21

Wonder Woman #12, on sale August 21

Batman #152, on sale September 4

And here they all are. Which one's your favorite?

Gotham City Sirens #2 by Dan Hipp

(Image credit: DC)

House of Secrets #92 (2024 Facsimile Edition) by Kelley Jones

(Image credit: DC)

Nightwing #117 by Nicola Scott

(Image credit: DC)

Superman #17 by Chris Bachalo

(Image credit: DC)

Wonder Woman #12 by Elizabeth Torque and Sabine Moss

(Image credit: DC)

Batman #152 by Joe Quinones

(Image credit: DC)

