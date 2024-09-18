Batman sets a new world record by becoming the first ever superhero to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Plus, it's Batman Day this Saturday...
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will grant Batman a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame later this month, making the Caped Crusader the first ever superhero to receive the honor. The star – the 2,790th – will be placed next to those dedicated to Batman co-creator Bob Kane, and Adam West, who famously portrayed the character on TV.
DC president Jim Lee will attend the ceremony, which takes place on September 26, at 11:30 a.m. PT at 6764 Hollywood Boulevard, as will DC senior vice president Anne DePies.
As well as getting his own star, the Dark Knight will be awarded a Guinness World Records title naming him the first superhero with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This follows a slew of similar GWR titles, including one recognizing Detective Comics as the longest-running comic book in the world, and one naming Batman as the most adapted comic book character in live-action movies.
Fans in the area will be able to meet Jim Lee at a one hour meet and greet beginning at 11.30am. To take part in that you'll need to get a wristband, which will be handed out to the first 100 people to buy a Batman product just down the street at Funko Hollywood on Tuesday, September 24, two days before the star is unveiled.
The ceremony will follow this year's Batman Day, which takes place on Saturday, September 21. Comic shops will have a selection of special Batman titles available including the 184-page Joker: The World anthology, which collects stories of the Clown Prince of Crime from around the globe, as well as a Batman Day Deluxe Edition of Batman: The Long Halloween, the first issue of its new sequel series, Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween, and a Noir Edition of the Batman/Elmer Fudd crossover.
In honor of the special day, the Bat-Signal will be lit in various locations around the world including at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, which will also be screening Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie. You can purchase tickets for that here.
Keep on top of all the upcoming Batman comics and collections with our regularly-updated tracker.
Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.
