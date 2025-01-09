New horror comic Dark Pyramid looks like a Lovecraftian thriller featuring "the oddest monsters and weirdest creatures"

A new thriller from Mad Cave Studios this March will delve into a world of "ancient conspiracies, monstrous horrors, and the ultimate fight for truth." Dark Pyramid is a five-issue limited series from the creative team of Eisner Award-winning writer Paul Tobin and 2000 AD artist P.J. Holden.

"Hooky Hidalgo, adventurist and popular live streamer, has gone missing while climbing Mt. Denali in Alaska!" reads the synopsis for the first issue. "When his girlfriend, Becca, arrives at the base of the mountain to retrace his steps, she soon discovers something beyond the dreamy and impressive landscape. There's a conspiracy deep within the heart of Denali itself – a dark pyramid, silent, waiting. Becca – and the scores of Hooky fans determined to either find him or find some fun – will face death, avalanches... and monsters to find the truth."

We have an exclusive preview of the first issue below, which sees Hidalgo's fateful first steps into the pyramid of the title...

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios) (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios) (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios)

"Dark Pyramid is a series about uncovering mysteries, and our whole creation process was an ode to that," said Tobin in a statement about the new series. "Such collaborative fun! At each step, the whole creative team saw opportunities to make the story and the characters better. More dynamic. More terrifying. More mysterious. It's a comic about how comics should be made, and that made it into a series that will be loved."

Check out all three covers for the first issue by (from left to right) P.J. Holden, John McCrea, and Alison Sampson.

Image 1 of 3 P.J. Holden's main cover for Dark Pyramid #1. (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios)

John McCrea's variant cover for Dark Pyramid #1. (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios) Alison Sampson's 1:10 variant cover for Dark Pyramid #1. (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios)

"Dark Pyramid is a thrilling adventure into the heart of an ancient mystery," added PJ Holden. "Working with Paul is always an adventure, he asks for the oddest monsters and weirdest creatures and I hope to deliver them! You're gonna find some of these monsters horrifying and others adorable, it's great fun to get to draw that kind of range."

Dark Pyramid #1 is published by Mad Cave Studios on March 12.

