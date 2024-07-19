The Witcher's '90s comics are getting an English translation more than 30 years after they were first published

The Witcher was a popular franchise long before the games and TV show transformed it into a major global franchise. It began as a series of novels by writer Andrzej Sapkowski which debuted in 1990 and quickly found a firm fan following. Three years later a comic book series, written by Maciej Parowski and illustrated by Bogusław Polch, was published in the pages of Polish magazine Komiks. Those stories have never been translated into English – until now.

As first reported by GameSpot, a new collection from Dark Horse Comics, who also publish the modern Witcher comics, will be released in March, 2025. The Witcher: Classic Collection is a 296-page trade paperback that will include all six of the original story arcs with their original full-color art, and a new English translation.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

The stories included in the new volume are: 'A Road with No Return,' 'The Betrayal,' 'Geralt,' 'The Lesser Evil,' 'The Last Wish,' and 'The Bounds of Reason.' These stories are largely based on Sapkowski's early Witcher short stories, except for 'The Betrayal,' which was adapted from one of Sapkowski's unused ideas. Above you can see Boguslaw Polch's cover for the new volume.

Dark Horse first picked up the license to produce new Witcher comics in 2014. Unlike the earlier Polish series, those comics are, for the most part, new tales, largely inspired by CD Projekt Red's hit video game franchise, though they have occasionally also looked back to Sapkowski's work for inspiration, as with the 'Fox Children' arc.

The Witcher: Classic Collection is published by Dark Horse Comics on March 18, 2025.

