Archie Andrews must become superhero Mr. Justice in order to save Riverdale in an "elegiac and reflective" new series

Archie Comics is making a move into full-blooded superhero storytelling next month with the publication of Archie is Mr. Justice #1 – the first of a four-issue limited series that sees America's eternal boy next door reinvented as a costumed hero, in what the publisher is calling a "more elegiac and reflective" story than its previous flirtations with the genre.

The new series is written by Tim Seeley and drawn by artist Mike Norton, with colors from Glenn Whitmore, and lettering by Jack Morelli. In the new book, which takes some inspiration from Superman classic Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?, Archie's best friend Jughead Jones reflects on how the two friends "discovered Archie's hidden talents, designed his costume, and set off to save Riverdale – and the world."

"This story had everything I like to draw," said artist Mike Norton in an exclusive statement to Newsarama. "Fun action, some superhero craziness and my favorite: small moments between characters. The scene of Archie and Jughead in the basement really reminded me of an '80s movie I would've loved.”

We've got an exclusive fist look at some of Norton's interior art for the new issue right here in the gallery below.

"Mike expertly balanced a modern comic book style coupled with the quintessential superhero comic personality," said Archie Comics' art director Vincent Lovallo. "This resulted in a presentation that is slick, crisp, and eye catching. Through his artwork, Mike captures the essence of what superhero comics are today, and at the same time evokes feelings of familiarity, dipping into aspects that comic book readers have enjoyed for generations."

"Young Archie Andrews possesses super strength, super speed, invincibility, and an undying urge to do what's right for the world," reads the official synopsis for the first issue. "His only 'weakness' is his need to see the good in others, no matter how terrible they may be. His beloved hometown of Riverdale isn't the welcoming town it once was. Mr. Lodge tried to turn it into a more modern, luxury city instead, which pushed a lot of families out and left a lot of buildings uninhabited. A lot of the 'old timers' stuck around, but without progress and the financial stability to keep anything viable, it's looking more and more like a ghost town. Archie's goal isn't just to restore Riverdale to its former glory-it's to bring it into the future, too."

Here's a trio of covers, including Reiko Murakami's main cover for Archie is Mr. Justice #1 and variants by Francesco Francavilla and Matt Talbot.

Jamie L. Rotante, Archie Comics' senior director of editorial said, "I'm honored to work with this incredibly talented team of creators to craft something totally unique for Archie Comics – a longform story presented from multiple points of view from different creative teams. And I'm doubly honored to have the amazing team of Tim Seeley and Mike Norton to kick off this initiative."

Archie is Mr. Justice #1 is a part of the publisher's Premium Event line – a lavish limited series that come with additional features such as higher-quality covers and paper stock, and special print finishes. The first issue is published on November 20.

