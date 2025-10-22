Adventure Time's Finn and Jake set out to create their own Hero's Handbook in new story promising "three legged wolves, Hot Dog Knights, Flame guards, and maybe even some Giants"

Adventure Time fans rejoice! A new arc of the Oni Press comic that continues the story of Finn and Jake is about to hit, and it's being billed as a perfect jumping on point for both existing fans and new readers.

Starting in Adventure Time #9 on January 21, writer Nick Winn and artist Austin Baechle will join forces to send Finn and Jake on a new quest to replace the fabled Enchyridion with their own Hero's Handbook.

Newsarama caught up with Winn and Baechle following the announcement of the new arc, digging into what longtime fans of the show can expect, why this makes a perfect point to start reading, and their goals for the new Adventure Time comic arc.

Newsarama: Nick, Austin, this Adventure Time arc is billed as a perfect jumping on point for new readers. What makes it such a good starting point?

Nick Winn: I'd say it's easy to dive right in since it starts with regular old Finn and Jake going on an adventure. Pretty standard! However, like all good adventures, there's gonna be something that just ruins everything, making it a very exciting arc that everyone can get into!

Austin Baechle: The new arc begins when Computer Princess tasks Finn and Jake with replacing the Enchiridion. Our heroes journey across OOO and start writing their own Hero Handbook using Finn's new robot arm. For current readers, the story picks up loose ends and provides new context; for new readers, there are some flashbacks to a couple previous comics. Nick does a great job setting up where we're at now and what to look forward to!

Per the press release, the arc focuses on Jake and Finn creating their own adventuring guide. What will that entail for them?

Winn: Lots of exploring! If they're gonna make their own adventuring guidebook, they're gonna have to go far and wide to see some pretty cool and crazy stuff. You can't just write down different types of grass in a hero book! You gotta see three legged wolves, Hot Dog Knights, Flame guards and maybe even some Giants.

Austin, what are the goals you set for yourself when merging your style with the world of Adventure Time?

Baechle: I really wanted to stay true to the world and designs that we all love while adding some of my own texture. I thought it would be cool to go with a rougher line to keep things feeling organic.

You're introducing Robot Finn in this arc, following a long tradition of ersatz versions of fantasy heroes. How will this affect Finn himself?

Baechle: Finn's heroics will always be most exciting to me when he's faced with himself. In my opinion that's a harder villain to kill than any other. Finn's not going to like having another Finn running around OOO but I can guarantee his heroics will be tested and he'll come out stronger and more mathematical.

How has it been working together on Adventure Time?

Winn: We just got back Austin's pencils on Issue 1. And y'all...if I could do a backflip, I'd do 10. He's an absolute fantastic artist and plussed up the script in ways I didn't even think about. He's perfect for ushering new and returning readers to OOO with only a few panels!

Baechle: Working with Nick has been awesome! He's very creative and has a great handle on the whimsy that brings Adventure Time to life.

Austin, what's your favorite thing you've drawn so far?

Baechle: I hate to say because it's a bit of a spoiler... My second favorite thing to draw was Marceline going full bat! She's working through some things.

What do you want fans of Adventure Time to know going into 'Handbook Heroes'?

Winn: I'd say look forward to meeting old and new heroes that will aid Finn and Jake on making their handbook while getting into the personal aspects of Finn and his new robot arm. Without spoiling anything "Sometimes you just gotta keep it pushing."

Baechle: 'Handbook Heroes' takes classic characters and breathes new life into them so it's a perfect story for any fan. The Enchiridion was cool but heroism will reach mathematical new heights with Finn and Jake writing the handbook!

