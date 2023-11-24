Cities: Skylines 2 player dooms citizens to polluted hellscape named 'The Bog' and is still desperate to make them even unhappier

Cities: Skylines 2 is all about erecting concrete landscapes and micromanaging your citizen’s needs. One player is seemingly intent on ignoring that last part, however, and is instead solely focused on making one community as miserable as possible.

Redditor HuntaaWiaaa posted on the game’s subreddit to ask fellow constructors about how to lower citizens’ happiness. Why? Well, the player has relegated an entire community to a hellish district called “The Bog,” which only aims to make people as unhappy as possible. But despite the pettiness thrown their way, The Bog’s inhabitants remain unendingly happy, to the annoyance of their overseer.

“I have a district of my city called The Bog that's too resilient to my attempts at making them unhappy,” HuntaaWiaaa explains. “The only amenities within the district are a dump and a few coal power plants. I tried adding a monorail that leads nowhere around the perimeter of The Bog for some noise pollution but apparently, it doesn't make any and now they just use it.”

The subreddit’s worst mayor also occasionally floods the Bog's bog with human waste, “but they don’t seem to care.” The district suffers from the worst rates of sickness and the highest taxes in the city. Smoking and owning pets is prohibited. The only two landmarks are a car park and a memorial. And yet, the people are unbroken, unshaken, unbothered.

“Any tips to put them in their place is greatly appreciated.” Commenters had a few tips to further depress the citizens, which included building yet more polluting factories on the outskirts and removing the useless monorail. The others in the thread were happily just full of quips.

“Need some tips for lowering happiness. Who are you? The government of Germany?” one Redditor replied. To be fair, you could probably replace Germany with dozens of other countries.

Another player joked that all the player would have to do is “rename the area ‘R/CitiesSkylines’ and the unhappiness will follow.” That’s surely about the fan criticism that followed the sequel’s release, mainly aimed at various performance woes. (Not related to teeth, apparently.)

Developer Colossal Order recently delayed DLC plans to focus on bigger fixes.