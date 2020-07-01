Check out the new creative team in Wonder Woman #759 preview

A "brand new day" is coming for DC's Wonder Woman, according to DC.

(No, not that 'Brand New Day,' Spider-Man fans…)

On July 28, writer Mariko Tanaki and artist Mikel Janin take over DC's long-running Wonder Woman title and put her side-by-side with her old foe: Maxwell Lord (who's also not-so-coincidentally in the upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984, played by Pedro Pascal.)

"As Diana starts to pick up the pieces of her life following her battle with the Four Horsewomen and her run-in with the Phantom Stranger, Man's World has become more complicated to navigate than ever before," reads DC's description for this first issue. "It seems everyone has a take on who Wonder Woman should be — some who look on her heroics with admiration, and some who lie in wait to seek revenge. A familiar threat is watching Diana’s every move, and now is the perfect time to strike…"

Tamaki's run on Wonder Woman began, in a way, back with a short story in January 22's Wonder Woman #750 - but the writer's history with the character goes back to her childhood.

"Wonder Woman was the hero I grew up with, she was my little-kid-living-room-cosplay," Tamaki said back when her run was announced. "I have always wanted a golden lasso and an invisible jet, and I feel like now, writing Wonder Woman, I'm one step closer."

This is Janin's next major project after finishing up his run on the Batman title with writer Tom King earlier this year. He's drawing #759, with covers by David Marquez and DC chief creative officer/publisher Jim Lee.