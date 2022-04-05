Chasm, Titan, and Moira - meet the new wave of Marvel heroes turned villains

Marvel Comics' history of pitting its heroes against each other goes back to the publisher's earliest days, and they're still drawing on the idea for the upcoming three-way hero showdown event AXE: Judgment Day. But in recent weeks, Marvel has been upping the ante on the concept even more, taking things to the next level by turning some of the most well-known heroes in the Marvel Universe into villains themselves - effectively turning some long-running allies into arch-enemies.

In several recent and upcoming stories, the X-Men, Spider-Man, and the Hulk will all have to meet new enemies, all of whom have distinct personal connections to the heroes in question as former friends and even fellow heroes - and in at least one case, may even be the hero themself taking on a new, villainous form.

The idea makes sense. MCU fans will recognize the trend of Marvel heroes fighting their dark reflections, as everyone from Iron Man to Black Panther to Captain America and others have fought villains who share their themes and powers in movies and TV. In turn, Marvel Comics' new trend is an escalation of the idea of superheroes fighting themselves, ramping things up by having heroes take full heel turns against their former allies.

So who are the new villains that fall into this camp, and how could at least three former heroes turning to villainy ripple out into the Marvel Universe? Let's get into it.

Moira MacTaggart

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Moira MacTaggert was first introduced in 1975's Uncanny X-Men #96 (opens in new tab), and in the ensuing years, she's been one of the team's closest allies, as well as an ally to mutantkind overall. In 2019's House of X/Powers of X (opens in new tab) intertwining limited series, she was revealed to secretly be a mutant herself with the power of resurrection.

Every time Moira dies, her timeline is reset and she's reborn with the memories of her previous life intact. Through the course of nine lives, Moira formed a fraught relationship with other mutants, even at one point attempting to make them extinct in one of her incarnations.

In her most recent incarnation, Moira helped found the current mutant nation of Krakoa in secret, though the truth of her involvement was disclosed to Krakoa's leadership in the recent Inferno (opens in new tab) limited series. As a result, Moira's secret motives in helping found Krakoa were also uncovered, revealing that her plan all along has been to ultimately exterminate mutantkind for a variety of complex reasons.

Now, as of the just-wrapped X Lives of Wolverine/X Deaths of Wolverine (opens in new tab) dual limited series, Moira was stripped of her mutant resurrection power, and instead became a strange techno-organic cyborg dedicated to ensuring a future glimpsed in previous stories, where mutants are eliminated by humans after humanity fully bonds with the techno-organic alien race known as the Phalanx.

That's the last place we saw Moira, in the reveal of her new form, but there's a great chance she'll show up to complicate Krakoan lives again very soon - especially as the recently launched Immortal X-Men #1 (opens in new tab) revealed that Mr. Sinister is harvesting mutant clones of Moira to harness her power to reset the timeline.

Chasm

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Spider-Man is no stranger to fighting enemies who embody a kind of twisted reflection or direct response to his powers, from his early enemy the Scorpion, to the iconic Venom, and more. And now, he's got a new opposite-number nemesis to contend with - Chasm.

Right off the bat, it's obvious that Chasm intentionally channels the themes of a villainous inversion of his heroic enemy, from the traditional green and purple 'bad guy' colors of his Spider-Man-esque costume to the concepts explored in his origin story, and, perhaps more than anything, his secret identity: Ben Reilly, the so-called Spider-clone who came to popularity in the '90s 'Clone Saga (opens in new tab)' epic.

Created by the mad scientist known as the Jackal, Ben Reilly is a clone of Peter Parker who once thought he was the genuine article and that the real Peter was in fact the clone. However, that proved untrue, and after a brief stint filling in as Spider-Man, Ben was apparently killed in action. In true clone fashion, however, he has returned from the dead several times.

In his most recent return, Ben once again became the core Spider-Man as part of the now-concluded 'Spider-Man Beyond' story, which ended with Ben suffering memory loss that robbed him of his personal identity (and as a result, his moral foundation) and being driven to a violent psychological breakdown.

As part of the story's conclusion in Amazing Spider-Man #93, the villainous Beyond Corporation who employed and backed Ben Reilly as Spider-Man over Peter Parker doused their headquarters in chemicals that could rewrite and remake matter, with Ben being trapped in the deluge.

In the aftermath, he seems to have developed some strange new abilities that have yet to be truly revealed, while also taking on the newly christened identity of Chasm. Ben's next appearance as Chasm hasn't been spelled out yet, but we know he'll appear at some point in the upcoming relaunched volume of Amazing Spider-Man, likely as a core villain.

Titan

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

The Hulk has had more than his share of personalities and incarnations thanks to his ever-shifting nature, and not all of them have been what you'd call 'nice.' But few if any of them have ever been out-and-out villains, even when Hulk is acting in a gray area at best - until now.

Hulk is one of the Marvel heroes with the longest track record of fighting other heroes. And just as Hulk is about to continue that tradition by fighting Thor gladiator-style in the 'Banner of War' crossover that celebrates both characters' 60th anniversaries, he's also one of the heroes who will ramp up the hero-to-villain evolution that's becoming a growing trend in Marvel comics.

In Hulk's current solo title, the jade giant and his human form Bruce Banner have been physically separated, with Banner using special mind-link technology to 'pilot' the Hulk on an interstellar mission. But when that connection is interrupted, something else will take over the Hulk's body, turning him into the horrifically monstrous villain known as 'Titan'.

Billed as the "deadliest" incarnation of the Hulk, Marvel seem to be setting Titan up to take on the Marvel Universe as a dire, cosmic threat.

And frankly, given what we've seen so far of Titan is a massive, twisted, kaiju-style Hulk, it's pretty easy to see how a version of the Gamma-powered goliath who is totally divested from his human side and somehow infected with a sinister force could be an Avengers-level threat - especially considering how often the Hulk has been able to fight the Avengers to a standstill at his standard power levels.

The story of Titan hasn't actually been told yet - it kicks off in April 20's Hulk #6 (opens in new tab), the conclusion of the first arc of the current series. But you can rest assured that Newsarama will have the skinny on Titan's origins and what's really going on with the burgeoning villain as soon as the story is told.

What do Moira MacTaggert, Chasm, and Titan mean for the Marvel Universe?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Marvel Comics has had its share of villains who turn into heroes - Magneto, Venom, and other favorites immediately come to mind. But much rarer are heroes who turn to out-and-out villainy - especially on a dime.

Marvel has often gone through somewhat shifting eras of the threats faced by their heroes. When 2006's best-selling Civil War (opens in new tab) event hit, it changed the focus of the Marvel Universe to heroes breaking into factions and fighting each other on a previously unseen scale, leading to stories like Avengers Vs. X-Men (opens in new tab), Inhumans Vs. X-Men (opens in new tab), Civil War II (opens in new tab), Secret Empire (opens in new tab), and even the upcoming AXE: Judgment day, which centers on a three-way showdown between the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals (A-X-E, get it?), all of which have escalated and doubled down on Marvel's hero-vs.-hero trend.

In the aftermath of Civil War, Marvel turned back to focusing on bigger and badder villains to bring the Marvel Universe's top heroes back together, with Secret Invasion (opens in new tab) pitting them against the alien Skrulls, the subsequent 'Dark Reign' era reuniting the fractured heroes to rally against a megalomaniacal Norman Osborn, and the eventual Secret Wars (opens in new tab) mega-event where Doctor Doom reclaimed his mantle as the Marvel Universe's biggest bad guy.

Now, Marvel is in the midst of a budding trend of turning good guys bad - even longtime, fan-favorite characters with strong reputations as full-on superheroes. Some of these changes, like Hulk's turn to Titan, might be temporary, given the Hulk's A-list starring status, even if the story of Titan leads to some longer-lasting status quo changes overall.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

But characters like Moira MacTaggert and Ben Reilly have somewhat more open roads to stick on the path of villainy.

In the case of Moira, she constitutes a recognizable figurehead for a growing threat against a population of mutants who are now mostly united, with many of their traditional enemies having joined the larger cause of mutant liberation. With Magneto, Xavier, and even Apocalypse all working together, there's a place for a new ideological nemesis to rise up against the X-Men in the burgeoning 'Destiny of X' era - and that's more than likely going to be Moira.

As for Ben, Marvel has a habit of turning Spidey's baddest bad guys into good guys (again, we'll bring up Venom here). So it makes total sense that Marvel would look for a way to bring some of that back around by giving Peter Parker a new opposite number who can take the place of some of his now reformed nemeses. And it also makes perfect sense for Peter's new nemesis to be Ben, given the personal connection they share as genetic twins.

And, in an era where Marvel heroes such as Spider-Man and Loki (himself a somewhat reformed villain) are meeting their alt-universe 'Variants' in comics, movies, and more, Marvel Comics seems to be finding a way put a twist on the trend of multiple incarnations of heroes co-existing side by side by introducing villains that also reflect those heroes.

What it all seems to be adding up to is a new era of Marvel stories, intentional or not, which bring in new villains for top-level heroes who can challenge them not just in terms of power levels, but in terms of their psychological impact on the heroes they fight.

Will Moira, Chasm, or Titan rise to the ranks of the best Marvel supervillains ever? Time will tell.