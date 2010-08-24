Abbas Kiarostami’s first European outing is elegant, playfully cerebral and – after recent austere ventures – surprisingly accessible.
Like a highbrow Before Sunrise, it follows Juliette Binoche’s capricious gallery owner as she persuades a stuffy Brit author (sensitively played by newcomer William Shimell) on a Tuscan day trip.
Ostensibly discussing authenticity in art, they tip intriguingly into poignant play-acting as a quarrelsome long-married couple.
In a movie of ceaseless mirroring (Tuscany flickering on their windscreen, lovers threading around them), are they a facsimile or the real deal?
Kiarostami keeps us guessing, while Binoche drives the movie with a performance that earned her Cannes’ Best Actress award.
Certified Copy review
Life imitating art? Or is it all just an act?
Abbas Kiarostami’s first European outing is elegant, playfully cerebral and – after recent austere ventures – surprisingly accessible.
More Info
|Available platforms
|Movie
See comments