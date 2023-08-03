Capwolf returns alongside the Howling Commandos this October

Finally, Capwolf is back. And appropriate to the cult-classic Marvel character's werewolf nature, he'll be joined by a new version of the classic Marvel team Nick Fury and the Howling Commandos in a new four-issue flashback limited series by writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Carlos Magno.

The story tells the untold tale of how Steve Rogers became Capwolf all the way back when he was fighting alongside the Howling Commandos in WWII, before he was frozen in ice for decades - and well before he was wolfed-up in the original Capwolf story, told in 1992's Captain America #405.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"When Captain America is transformed into a werewolf on the front lines of World War II, he’ll need the help of the Howling Commandos to take down a band of Nazi cultists who intend to use supernatural forces to turn the tide of battle. But can Cap control the skeptical, jaded Commandos when he can barely control himself?" reads Marvel's official description of Capwolf and the Howling Commandos #1.

"After years of combat, this elite squad of soldiers thought they’ve seen it all but this might be their wildest adventure yet as the series captures the spirit of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s classic wartime storytelling with a modern mystical twist!"

The cover for Capwolf and the Howling Commandos #1 was shown in Marvel's full October 2023 solicitations, and Marvel has now debuted the main cover for November 15's Capwolf and the Howling Commandos #2 by Ryan Brown, seen above.