New WW2 era Captain America series could be adding new depth to the Scarlet Witch family tree

Return to the frontlines of World War 2 with Captain America and Bucky in the upcoming original graphic novel Captain America: The Ghost Army. The OGN is being published by Scholastic's Graphix imprint, part of a line of Marvel OGNs launched in 2020. The story is written by YA novelist Alan Gratz, with art from Marvel veteran Brent Schoonover.

Captain America: The Ghost Army is a WW2 era story in the Marvel U, with Cap and Bucky facing off against an army of undead soldiers from their current war and wars past. They're stuck reeling from the conflict in the Eastern European country of Transylvania, just as Baron Mordo watches it all play out from Wundagore Mountain, just south of the fabled Eastern European nation.

Graphix has shared two character sketches by Brent Schoonover for Captain America: The Ghost Army, of new characters Andrei Maximoff and Nikolai Baskerville:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Brent Schoonover (Scholastic/Graphix)) Captain America: The Ghost Army character sketches Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Brent Schoonover (Scholastic/Graphix))

Andrei is a villager in the Transylvanian town that Captain America and Bucky take refuge in from the titular Ghost Army, but there's more to it than that. Judging by his last name (Maximoff) and his location (Transylvania) and the fact there are few coincidences in Marvel Comics, Andrei Maximoff could be related to Wanda and Pietro Maximoff (AKA the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver).

Then things get really interesting - Maximoff is the surname of the material side of Wanda and Pietro's lineage. Readers have already met their mother, Natayla Maximoff, in the 2016 Scarlet Witch series (she's also revealed to have called herself the Scarlet Witch). But her father - Wanda and Pietro's grandfather - went by the name Scarlet Warlock, and we don't know his real name.

Could Andrei Maximoff be the Scarlet Warlock?

Meanwhile, Nikolai Baskerville is part of the Allied military forces with Captain America and Bucky.

Alan Gratz is a popular novelist with such YA hits as Ground Zero, Refugee, and the WW2 era Allies. He's a frequent face at Dragon Con, and according to his website his dream job besides writing would be drawing comics.

Drawing Captain America; The Ghost Army will be Brent Schoonover, who has drawn Astonishing Ant-Man, Howling Commandos of SHIELD, and Captain Marvel, and the recent creator-owned series Devil's Highway.

Captain America; The Ghost Army OGN goes on sale on August 2, 2022.