Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #6 pushes Bucky past the point of no return, and reveals a secret code

If the ending of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #5 shook Bucky fans to their core with its cliffhanger ending, November 9's Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #6 will have them at the edge of their seats once again - this time with an even bigger heel turn for the Winter Soldier.

But that's not all the issue from writers Jackson Lanzing and Colin Kelley, artists Carmen Carnero and Nolan Woodard, and letterer Joe Caramagna has in store, with the reveal of a new code that readers can break which extends far beyond the pages of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty.

Spoilers ahead for Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #6

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #6 picks up right where #5 left off, with Bucky having murdered the member of the villainous group the Inner Circle known as The Revolution, and shot Steve in the shoulder.

Steve begs Bucky to leave with him, saying they can work through Bucky having killed The Revolution. But Bucky says he's not leaving - he has a plan to take down the Inner Circle from the inside - and Steve says he won't let Bucky stay.

What ensues is one of the most brutal knockdown, dragout fights Steve and Bucky have ever had - with Bucky making a fateful choice that could define the pair's relationship for years to come.

At the end of their fight, Bucky holds Steve's hand as Steve dangles from a cliff. But instead of pulling Steve up, Bucky releases his cybernetic arm, sending Steve falling to the ground (he survives).

As Steve escapes, Bucky returns to the Inner Circle to take his place as the new owner of the name The Revolution, and his place among the Inner Circle.

At the end of the issue, Marvel includes the key to a code cipher that will apparently give readers the clues to decipher a code that has run throughout several Captain America stories, dating all the way back to the Devil's Reign: Winter Soldier #1 one-shot from earlier this year.

Who's got money on 'b-e s-u-r-e t-o d-r-i-n-k y-o-u-r o-v-a-l-t-i-n-e'?

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #7 goes on sale December 7.

