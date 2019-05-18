Capcom has multiple titles in development using Resident Evil 2's graphics engine

Capcom fans rejoice—the Japanese powerhouse said they have "numerous' games in development using their RE engine during a recent financial briefing .

The RE engine has been a big part in the success behind Resident Evil 7, the Resident Evil 2 remake, and even Devil May Cry V. It helped streamline development of all three titles and will continue as a staple in Capcom's development process through the next generation of consoles.

"The games we developed using the RE engine during this current hardware generation have received critical acclaim, and from the early stages of building this engine, we kept the ability to augment it for next-generation development in mind," Capcom said in a Q&A following the financial briefing. "As such, we view the RE engine as one of our strengths that will contribute to next-generation game creation."

While Capcom has a lot of upcoming releases, including multiple Resident Evil re releases on Nintendo Switch, there are only a few new titles we know about. Monster Hunter World: Iceborn, coming in early September, is one of the only major games with a confirmed release date. These titles unannounced titles in development with the RE engine could get saved for the Playstation 5.

We don't know what any of these new games are, but it's fair to say that Capcom has a fresh Resident Evil game or two in store after the success of both Resident Evil 7 and the Resident Evil 2 remake. The remake, alongside Monster Hunter World and Devil May Cry V, helped Capcom reach its most profitable year ever.

Maybe we'll see Resident Evil 8 at E3.