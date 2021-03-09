Call of Duty: Modern Warfare maps are heading to Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare maps are making their way to Call of Duty Mobile Season 2: Day of Reckoning.

Two of Modern Warfare's maps will be making their way to the mobile version of the franchise when Day of Reckoning arrives tomorrow, March 10. Shoot House, which first appeared in the 2019 game, will be available alongside Shipment, which was initially included in 2007's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and was updated for the more recent release.

If you're a massive Modern Warfare fan, you'll be catered for in another way too, as Modern Warfare character Ghost, voiced by actor Jeff Leach, will also be arriving in Call of Duty Mobile as part of Season 2.

Elsewhere, the new season includes the new SP-R 208 marksman rifle and the AS VAL assault rifle, as well as the new Napalm scorestreak. If you're looking for some real firepower, there'll also be the new Tank Battle mode within the game's battle royale rotation. Those of you who are looking for a little more finesse, however, will be able to take part in the Gunfight Sniper mode instead.

Away from mobile, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is currently in the midst of its own second season , which brought its own new game modes, weapons, and maps to the series' latest release, along with the headline Outbreak game mode. If battle royale is more your bag, then Raven has also been making plenty of changes to Call of Duty: Warzone, with a new high-res texture pack for next-gen consoles and a hotfix for the malfunctioning Agency Suppressor .

