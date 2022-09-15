Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 third-person mode has been uncovered

It looks like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have a third-person perspective option.

Fans have been delving into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's upcoming beta before it's gone live, discovering the potential new detail. Those who have made it to the beta's settings report finding the option for a third-person perspective, a first for the Call of Duty series at large.

This information looks to have been accidentally made available ahead of schedule. Later today, the big Call of Duty Next event will be taking a look at the future of the franchise at large, and is expected to reveal many new details about Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

It could be that the third-person perspective for Modern Warfare 2 was meant to be a surprise Call of Duty Next announcement. Whatever the case, you can tune into the full showcase later today from 9:30 am PT/12:30 pm ET/5:30 pm BST for all the information from the show.

Either way, Call of Duty: Modern Warzone 2 is launching later this year on October 28, with the campaign launching a week prior on October 21 for those who pre-order via digital storefronts. It'll be interesting to see whether the third-person perspective extends to the new shooter's campaign segment and the online portion.

