Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War teamkillers in League Player facing harsher punishments

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's League Play will now punish players who actively target and fire on their own teammates.

Over the weekend, Treyarch published a list of new patch notes over on the official Call of Duty website. Chiefly, the new patch targets a few changes to the new League Play competitive mode, in particular with bullets from teamkillers returning right back at them after the second time they kill a teammate.

"Friendly fire will now convert to ricochet damage after the 2nd teamkill and return damage to the attacker," the patch notes read. "Players will be kicked after 2 additional attempted teamkills after that." This is surely welcome news to those who dabble in League Play, particularly those who have fallen victim to trolls who purposefully turn on their teammates.

Elsewhere, there are a few additional changes to League Play. The RC-XD Scorestreak is now removed from the mode, while several issues with visuals pertaining to the results section from a League Play match have also been resolved.

While League Play only just kicked off for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War earlier this month in February, it's already been the focus of criticism from Call of Duty players. Chiefly, complaints were leveled at the custom classes and ranking system. Treyarch made some swift changes to the mode however, removing custom classes and providing a few more alterations which relieved fans.

