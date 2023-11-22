Call of Duty 2024 is reportedly another Black Ops, this time set in the Gulf War

Call of Duty 2024 is indeed another Black Ops game, this time set during the Gulf War in the '90s, reports Windows Central.

Although reporting indicates that a specific title hasn't been selected, it does say Activision has tapped Treyarch to develop a new Call of Duty: Black Ops game set in the Gulf War.

While this is by far the most definitive report about Call of Duty 2024 yet, we have heard whispers before that the next big game in the series would be yet another Black Ops sequel. Back in July, following various unconfirmed rumors that have been circling since as far back as July 2022, an actor appeared to leak the setting when he shared a Facebook post claiming he'd been cast as what appeared to be Ratcliffe, a real-life British army soldier known for his heroics during the Gulf War.

Windows Central's report not only provides the most definitive confirmation of Black Ops: Gulf War being the next Call of Duty game, it also provides some additional details we hadn't heard anything about until now. The report claims the story will focus on the CIA and "examine the United States' role in the conflict" as well as "some of the West's more shadowy military dealings in global conflict scenarios."

The report goes further to say Treyarch will try its hand at navigating a "nuanced narrative of the Gulf War" and take a critical look at "different participants within the conflict." The story will reportedly connect into the end of the Cold War era and "explore some of the consequences therein."

Gameplay-wise, it's said the sequel will revert to some of the more traditional military weaponry and Black Ops-era tech compared to the modern and futuristic gadgetry seen in Modern Warfare and other recent Call of Duty games.

Not a whole lot else is known at this point about Call of Duty 2024, and even less if you're only counting what's officially been announced, but it'll presumably launch at some point in 2024.

