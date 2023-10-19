Rocky's Paulie actor Burt Young dies aged 83 – Sylvester Stallone leads tributes

Burt Young, best known for playing Paulie in the Rocky movies, has died at the age of 83. His death was announced by his daughter to The New York Times on Wednesday, October 18.

Starring as the iconic character in six of the Rocky movies, many will remember Young as Balboa’s best friend. Often favoring tough love in his relationship with his buddy, Paulie was there through all the ups and downs and even helped Rocky train for his boxing career in the meat lockers at his butchers. Young was nominated for an Oscar for his role in the first Rocky film.

Sylvester Stallone shared a tribute remembering his co-star on Instagram following the news, calling him his "dear friend". Alongside a picture of the pair on set, he wrote: "You were an incredible man and artist, I and the world will miss you very much...RIP."

Born in New York City, Young began his acting career in 1969 with an appearance in The Doctors, before making his name playing tough-edged Italian-American characters. Alongside the Rocky movies, he also had roles in films like Chinatown, Convoy, Once Upon a Time in America, Last Exit to Brooklyn, and Downtown: A Street Tale. On the small screen, many will recognize him for parts in Law & Order, M*A*S*H, Miami Vice, and his cameo in The Sopranos too.

Other co-stars have shared tributes to the late star on social media. Diane Franklin, who starred with him in Amityville II: The Possession, wrote: "He was a beautiful, funny, talented man, with a deep soul. He will be deeply missed."

Meanwhile, Young’s friend James Woods wrote: "Burt Young was a unique and authentic actor. When he played a role, you couldn’t imagine anyone else. We did Once Upon a Time in America and a little independent called Kicked in the Head together. RIP, my friend."

Our thoughts are with his family at this time.