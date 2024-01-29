Bungie casually reveals it made a Destiny 2 dating sim internally that fans of the MMO's many hotties will never get to play

If you've ever pondered the possibility of a Destiny 2 dating sim, you're absolutely not alone. Some devs at Bungie not only considered the idea, it turns out they actually made one in-house.

In a recent roundtable interview reflecting on the ongoing Season of the Wish, a group of Destiny 2 devs fielded a question about the game modes within the MMO and a recent uptick in roguelike-style content. Staff designer Clayton Kisko said the team is happy with the reception to this season's Coil activity and roguelike drafting content in general, and that more content like it is "absolutely on the table and something we want to continue to explore" as the devs experiment with different genres and gameplay rhythms.

The interview's PR overseer then jokingly asked if those experimental genres included a dating sim, quickly adding, "don't answer that question." Folks, somebody answered that question, and let me tell you my ears perked right up.

As lead narrative designer Jonathan To explained: "We have, what do you call those, game jams, and stuff like that has been made in game dev jams within Bungie."

I desperately need to know what this internal dating sim prototype looked like, but sadly wasn't able to follow up on its creation. How in-depth was it? Whose idea was it, and why aren't they talking to the marketing team right the hell now? Will we one day get a proper Destiny romance spinoff in the vein of Dead By Daylight's dating sim ? Was Shaxx a potential partner? These are all very important questions, and I can only assume that word of this game jam project's existence will drive fans of Crow, Zavala, Mara, Ikora, Saladin, and many more characters to ask several other questions. I'll start: does the helmet stay on?