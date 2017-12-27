Best Boxing Day gaming deals 2017: Xbox One X + Assassin's Creed Origins, Doom, and Fallout 4 for £459? RIDICULOUS!

Successfully got all the Christmas presents out into the grateful hands of the family and friends recieving them? Good. Now it's time to look after yourself. And it's time to do it at a tasty discount, thanks to the many Boxing Day deals floating around, just dying to save you money on a Nintendo Switch, PS4 Pro, Xbox One X or any manner of multiple other, wonderful things.

How to make sense of it all? It's simple: they're all in a long list below, with the top discounts right at the...well, top. Because everyone wants the best value for money, we've looked at how much money you save overall, how rare the deal is, and just how much of it is still left in stock. Have a peek through the offers below and snap up something while these deals last!

Boxing Day Gaming and TV Deals – Our Top Picks

Nintendo Switch Neon, Super Mario Odyssey and Skyrim for £359.99 (was £384.97): If you're looking for portable adventures then the hundreds of hours supplied by Super Mario Odyssey and Skyrim will keep you occupied well into 2018!

Xbox One X 1TB, Forza 7, Call of Duty: WW2, Wolfenstein 2, The Evil Within 2 and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for £469.99 (was £600): If you're thinking of buying an Xbox One X then this is the best deal yet (by some distance) and will sell out fast. Go, go, go! The deal ends 27th Dec. Add everything to your Tesco basket and the discount is applied on checkout.

4TB Seagate USB 3.0 external hard drive for £99.99 (was £116.30): Seriously add to your game library capacity with this 4TB Seagate USB 3.0 external hard drive. If you wanted to, 4TB means you could install Assassin's Creed Origins 96 times over and still have space for indies.

Sphero's R2-D2 app-controlled droid for £119.95 (was £169): Amazon's Boxing Day deals includes Sphero's brilliant app-controlled R2-D2, which makes all the right noises and pulls off all of Artoo's classic moves.

Nintendo Switch Neon and two games for £349 (was £366): As well as the Neon Switch, this bundle deal gives you either L.A. Noire or FIFA 18, plus either Super Mario Odyssey or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, for a cool £349.

Samsung 64GB Micro SD card for £23.08 (was £36.99): Looking for the perfect way to expand the storage on that new Switch, while staying in tune with the discounted manner in which you bought it? Add a healthy 64GB at 38% off.

Xbox One S 500GB, Minecraft, Wolfenstein 2 and The Evil Within 2 for £199 (was £244): This is not a bad starter pack at all - an Xbox One S with one of the greatest games of all time and two of the best reviewed games of the year!

Apple iPad 9.7 32GB model - £314 (was £339): Want a tablet to play all kinds of games, movies, and TV shows on? Grab it from Currys PC World now and enter IPAD25 at checkout.

Xbox One S, Rocket League and 3 months Xbox Live Gold for £199.99 (was £229.99): If you want an absolute bargain on the Xbox One S, which supports HDR gaming plus 4K blu-ray and streaming, then you should eye this up.

Samsung 40" 4K HDR LED TV for £349 (was £649): It seems hard to believe, but you can grab this 4K TV for only £349 (rated 9.4/10 on Reevoo), complete with John Lewis standard 5-year guarantee. A perfect companion for your new PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, at a whopping 46% discount, if you act fast.

20% off everything at My Favourite Magazines with the code BOX20: Want subscriptions to the best gaming magazines like Official PlayStation Magazine, Edge and GamesMaster? You can save a bonus 20% for the next 24 hours on all subscriptions when you use the code BOX20.

Samsung 49" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV for £438.97 (was £749): Currys are offering this outrageous 42% saving on a 49" 4K HDR TV, which will make the ideal partner for your new PS4 Pro or Xbox One X console.

PlayStation VR, VR Worlds and PlayStation Camera for £299.99: PSVR headsets are becoming like gold dust, with retailers struggling to stock this excellent bit of kit. But Currys has a brilliant deal on the PSVR with VR Worlds and the Camera for just £299.99.

Samsung 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV for £995 (was £1,799): A QLED TV for under a grand? Currys are offering this amazing 55" 4K TV with a whopping £804 reduction, which almost feels too good to be true. QLED is the best way to experience 4K, so this sub £1000 deal is mighty tempting.

Xbox One X 1TB, Fallout 4, Doom and Assassin's Creed Origins for £459.99 (was £563.96): This Currys deal is one of the best bundles we've seen for the most powerful 4K games console in the world. Assassin's Creed Origins looks amazing in 4K and will show off any high end TV to its maximum.

Logitech Driving Force G29 Wheel and Gearstick Bundle for £149 (was £349.98): Officially one of our best racing wheels for console, Currys is offering an exceptional deal on the Logitech G29 wheel and gearstick bundle. You'll save £200 on this double pack AND get to experience your driving games in a completely new way. Pedal to the metal?

WD My Passport 3TB Hard drive for £77.99 (was £119.99): If you're looking for more space for your PS4 or Xbox One, look no further than this 3TB offering. Plug it in and forget all about those times you had to go crying to the application management screen. No more tears.

Oculus Rift headset and Touch Controllers bundle for £349 (was £399.99): If you've been holding off on virtual reality but had an eye on the PC options, now might just be the best time ever to buy an Oculus Rift. Amazon is now offering the headset, complete with the exceptional Touch Controllers, for the same price as a PSVR as one of its lightning deals. What better excuse do you need for a new graphics card?

Bose Quiet Comfort QC25 Noise Cancelling Headphones for £169 (was £299): If cancelling the world out feels like a good idea right now, you can definitely rely on these Bose QC25s to do the job for you. Complete with carry case, these wired offerings are a perfect way to escape the world on a daily basis.

L.A. Noire on Switch for £25.99 (was £49.99): If you want to solve crimes and play cops and robbers on Switch, the best way to do that is with Rockstar's L.A. Noire. The brilliant crime noire drama is now almost half price from GAME.

Destiny 2 on PS4/Xbox One for £19.99 (was £49.99): Get involved in the action of Destiny 2 on either PS4 and Xbox One for under £20 thanks to Amazon's Boxing Day sales. Go on, make your Guardian proud.

PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds on Xbox One with Assassin's Creed Unity for £19.99 (was £24.99): Buy PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for under £20 from CDKeys.com now, and get yourself a free copy of Assassin's Creed Unity too. Why not eh? Both are download codes so you can start playing straight away.

Assassin's Creed Origins on Xbox One with Assassin's Creed Unity for £29.99 (was £49.99): Get this digital download code for Assassin's Creed Origins from CDKeys.com for just a fraction of the RRP, and you'll also get a bonus free code for Assassin's Creed Unity too.

Nintendo Switch Boxing Day deals

We didn't expect much on Black Friday in terms of Nintendo Switch deals but we were pleasantly surprised when a stack of retailers started to bundle in games for great prices. This means Boxing Day should deliver. Keep an eye out for Nintendo Switch with a game or two for under £300. One of Black Friday's best deals was the Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Odyssey AND Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for £299 so if anything like that appears, expect to be fast off the mark. One Switch deal sold out in 126 seconds.

Xbox One X Boxing Day deals

Another new console we didn't expect huge discounts on but actually got earlier this year. The Xbox One X bundles weren't quite as good as Switch but expect at least a Microsoft console exclusive thrown in for the current retail price of £449.99.

PS4 Pro Boxing Day deals

If earlier this year is anything to go by, we'll be getting a stack of excellent PS4 Pro bundles reduced. Popular Black Friday deals were the PS4 Pro and 2 games like FIFA 18 or Call of Duty: WW2 bundled in for less than £300 (the current RRP of the Pro). If Sony is reducing the 4K console at all, we'd expect that to be the norm so it's a good time to wait and see what happens.