Borderlands 3 reveals new Skill Trees for Amara and FL4K

Borderlands 3 has revealed two new Skill Trees arriving next month, for Amara the Siren and FL4K the Beastmaster.

Gearbox has announced the new Skill Trees as part of the Designer's Cut edition of Borderlands 3. This version of the game launches on November 10, and it's actually an add on that you can either purchase as DLC for the base game, or as part of the Season Pass 2 for Borderlands 3.

Firstly, Amara the Siren will be kitted out with the new Enlightened Force Skill Tree. This gives Amara control over Cryo elemental effects, as well as giving her some massive buffs if her shield is broken, and whenever she slays an enemy with her melee attack.

Next, FL4K the Beastmaster is getting the brand new Trapper Skill Tree. This Skill Tree is largely focused on FL4K's pets, giving them their own personal shield, and guaranteeing their next melee attack will be a critical hit. There's also the Capacitance Ability, which supercharges FL4K's shields.

Finally, Gearbox announced that they will be revealing two additional Skill Trees, tomorrow on October 22. The new announcements will cover additional Skill Trees for Moze and Zane, and will be taking place over on Gearbox's Twitch channel.

When Amara and FL4K's new Skill Trees go live on November 10, Borderlands 3 will be arriving on next-gen consoles, firstly coming to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on the same day. Two days later on November 12, the game will launch for PS5, and all existing owners will get a free next-gen upgrade.

If you're still ploughing through Borderlands 3 and are after the latest Shift Code combinations, you can head over to our full Borderlands 3 Shift Codes guide for more.