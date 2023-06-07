Bloodlines 2 rises from the dead with dev update and new screenshots

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 developer has finally given fans a long-awaited update on the sequel.

On June 7, Paradox Interactive released an update on Bloodlines 2 and shared some screenshots of the upcoming game. In the post, the developer writes: "It’s been quite a while between updates while we’ve had our heads down working on the game. We remain just as dedicated to delivering a great Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines game as we were when we announced, and are looking forward to showing you more in September this year."

The post continues: "We’re excited to show you more and hope to have all of you with us in September when we reveal more." In a separate post , Paradox shares five post-alpha in-game screenshots that look extremely promising. Each of the images showcases a different location from the upcoming action RPG - everything from dingy alleyways to an abandoned temple, and even a bar.

Fans have been waiting a long time to see more of Bloodlines 2 after it was delayed indefinitely back in 2021. At the time, Hardsuit Labs was attached to the project as lead developer however was removed from the game for unknown reasons. Now, a different studio is working on the sequel but Paradox is yet to reveal exactly who's behind it. Here's hoping we find out and get to see more of the game in a few months' time.