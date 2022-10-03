Bloodborne fans in shambles after Horizon Zero Dawn remaster rumors

Many Bloodborne fans have reacted to the rumored Horizon Zero Dawn remaster with disappointment and outright bewilderment.

If there's one thing Bloodborne fans want, it's a remaster of their favorite game. So when news broke that Horizon Zero Dawn could be getting a remaster despite being just over five years old, it's fair to say that some of the Bloodborne community was up in arms about the whole thing.

To put it into context, Horizon Zero Dawn - and its sequel Horizon Forbidden West - are both developed by Guerrilla Games, one of the studios that make up PlayStation Studios alongside the likes of The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog, Marvel's Spider-Man developer Insomniac, God of War Ragnarok developer Santa Monica Studio, and more. Also part of this group is Bluepoint Games, which previously remade fellow FromSoftware title Demon's Souls for PS5 .

Judging from the reactions from Bloodborne diehards, plenty of fans reckon that the storied action RPG - which was originally released back in 2015 for the PS4 - is probably more deserving of a remaster (or remake) than Horizon Zero Dawn, which was released two years later and has since been re-released on PC. Whether you agree or not may depend on whether you're more of an Aloy or Hunter fan, but considering the success of FromSoftware's Elden Ring , it's surprising that Sony isn't at least considering a Bloodborne remaster - as far as we know anyway.

Sony remastering every PS4 game besides Bloodborne to torture me https://t.co/QpEVb43JpmOctober 2, 2022 See more

PlayStation will remake God of War Ragnarok before Bloodborne. pic.twitter.com/tKxeJ1CvM7October 3, 2022 See more

Bloodborne fans right now pic.twitter.com/GrsPLjwfgfOctober 2, 2022 See more

Assuming it's real, it isn't clear what kind of remaster the rumored Horizon Zero Dawn re-release would be, but it would make sense to think of it sort of like The Last of Us Part 1 - which was upgraded from a PS3 game (and later a PS4 game) to a PS5 game last month. Although not too old itself, Joel and Ellie's first adventure does look like its improved a lot with its upgraded visuals, smoother gameplay, and various other new additions. Unfortunately, at least for now, it looks like Bloodborne will be waiting, potentially indefinitely, to get the same treatment.