Blizzard president promises news on BlizzCon's 2023 comeback "in the next two weeks"

Blizzard president Mike Ybarra says news on BlizzCon 2023 is coming "in the next two weeks".

In a recent tweet, Ybarra acknowledged fans' enthusiasm for more details on the upcoming fan convention dedicated to all things Blizzard and assured us that we won't have to wait much longer for more info on what's in store. "Ok, ok...yes, I see all the BlizzCon questions. You'll hear more in the next ~2 weeks," he writes.

And by the sounds of things, Blizzard has big plans for BlizzCon 2023. " We're excited," Ybarra adds. "We have a lot to show and celebrate together. I can't wait."

Usually an annual affair, this will be the first full-blown BlizzCon to happen in several years. It didn't take place in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was an online-only event in 2021, and got cancelled the following year due to the sexual discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard.

In July last year, Ybarra told the Los Angeles Times that Blizzard is "committed to bringing back BlizzCon in 2023". He said, "We previously announced we're taking a pause on BlizzCon while we reimagine it for the future but do want to return to a live event that enables us to celebrate the community."

As for what to expect from BlizzCon 2023, the upcoming Diablo 4 could well be a big focus for Blizzard this year. We may also hear more about the company's plans for its free-to-play shooter Overwatch 2 and MMO World of Warcraft or what the future holds for the likes of Hearthstone or StarCraft. For now, all we can do is guess, but over the coming weeks, we should have a clearer idea of what Blizzard has planned.

