Blizzard angers Overwatch 2 players by unbundling Witch Kiriko

Overwatch 2 players are in the middle of another cosmetics kerfuffle after it emerged that they might have bought a Witch Kiriko skin bundle that they didn't actually need — because the skin is now available to buy on its own.

Previously, the only way to get hold of the Witch Kiriko skin was to buy it as part of a bundle that included other items. That bundle cost 2600 coins, or around $26. That's a lot of money, especially if you only bought the bundle because you wanted just the one skin — like a lot of people seem to have done. Now, Blizzard has confirmed that the Witch Kiriko skin can actually be picked up on its own.

Writing via its community forum (opens in new tab), Blizzard says that while it still believes that "bundles represent great value for players who want to buy all the included items," that isn't the only way to buy them. "In order to give players more options in how they purchase cosmetic items, we have enabled individual purchasing of most items contained within featured shop bundles," the statement goes on to say.

Gamers can now buy the Witch Kiriko skin on its own for 1900 coins, leaving those who already bought the bundle up in arms.

After locking Witch Kiriko in a bundle costing 2600 credits for a week...... It's now available on it's own for 1900.Filthy move off blizz to rinse people who only wanted the skin out of 2600 coins ($26)... pic.twitter.com/c1rBhjVt38November 1, 2022 See more

If you already bought your 2600-coin bundle, you're really out of luck at this point. But at least you've already been able to enjoy your Witch Kiriko skin. If you've been holding off buying it because the price was a little rich for your blood, maybe that 1900-coin price point is a little more agreeable.

