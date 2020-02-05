Bleeding Edge beta kicks off next week, here’s how to play

The first of two Bleeding Edge closed beta periods begins next week and there are three ways you can participate. Microsoft’s hero brawler is due at the end of March, so Ninja Theory is using the weeks ahead to hopefully iron out the wrinkles in the meantime.

The first beta will kick off next week on February 14, because team-based hack-and-slash is its own kind of romance, isn’t it? The beta runs through February 16 before going offline for a few weeks. The second beta will begin on March 13, though Ninja Theory has yet to reveal when it ends. If you’re curious when precisely you can play the first closed beta, the developer has put together a handy timezone graphic.

(Image credit: Ninja Theory)

Anyone who has pre-ordered the game on Steam will automatically receive a closed beta key to their email associated with the purchase. Alternatively, if you previously participated in the technical alpha period, you’ll receive a closed beta key on Steam or find the closed beta available for download in the Xbox and Windows stores.

If you neither played in the alpha nor pre-ordered the game, don’t worry. You can still get into the closed beta if you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription. If you’re in that group, or if you played the alpha on Xbox or Windows, Ninja Theory says to look for the app to appear in the store when we get nearer to the beta.

Bleeding Edge comes from the same studio as Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, though it takes a drastically different approach to its tone and combat. Whereas Hellblade was a bleak look at one woman’s grief-stricken journey through the Norse underworld, Bleeding Edge is a colorful PVP hero brawler where the characters are loud, bold, and mechanically-augmented. The connective thread is the melee combat, though, which is something Ninja Theory has been dedicated to for years, dating back to its games like Heavenly Sword and Enslaved: Odyssey to the West.

Bleeding Edge hits Xbox One and Steam on March 24 and will be available on day one in Xbox Game Pass.

