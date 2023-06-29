Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth is the first new Blade Runner game in 25 years

Stray publisher Annapurna Interactive has announced it is currently working on the first Blade Runner game in 25 years.

Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth will be the debut game for Annapurna Interactive's new internal studio which is being led by former What Remains of Edith Finch and Solar Ash developer Chelsea Hash. As its title suggests, Blade Runner 2033 takes place in 2033 (which is only a little bit alarming considering that's only 10 years away) and is set in a dystopian Los Angeles after the blackout hits.

Working in collaboration with Blade Runner 2049 studio, Alcon Interactive Group, which is currently also developing a new Blade Runner TV series for Amazon Prime, Annapurna has said that the upcoming game is set to release on both PC and consoles and that more information about the project will be "revealed soon."

The juicy details about Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth (eg: what genre it'll be, how it'll play, etc.) remain under wraps for now but we did get to see a teaser trailer during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase on June 29, which you can watch here . I wouldn't worry too much about the future of this game as it's definitely in good hands with the Outer Wilds, Neon White, and The Artful Escape publisher.

This is especially exciting as the last Blade Runner game we got was the point-and-click adventure game developed by Westwood Studios for PC (before it was later remastered in 2022) back in 1997. I can only imagine how good a new Blade Runner game will look now that technology like ray tracing is common in game development - just look at Stray!