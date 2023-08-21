Blade battles his new arch-enemy in Blade #5

Blade has been squaring off with the demoness Adana in his current ongoing title, and now the new villain is taking center stage on the newly revealed cover of November 15's Blade #5 by series artist Elena Casagrande.

Written by Bryan Edward Hill, the current Blade series has drawn the Daywalker into a dire immortal conflict with dark forces that go far beyond his usual vampire enemies. At the heart of it all is the apocalyptic villain Adana. And in Blade #5, they'll have their first official clash.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Blade has been warned over and over of the Adana’s indescribable, overwhelming power. But now armed with a secret weapon, it’s time for Blade to send her back to the Hell she crawled out of!" reads Marvel's official solicitation text for Blade #5.

But before that, Blade will actually have to obtain the aforementioned "secret weapon," a quest he'll undertake starting in September 27's Blade #3. That issue will center around Blade trying to get his hands on the weapon that can take down Adana, while also trying to rescue his girlfriend from the clutches of the people who have it.

Along with the newly revealed cover of Blade #5, seen above, Marvel has also unveiled a new preview of pages from Blade #3 by guest artist Valentina Pinti, seen in the gallery below:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Blade is having a big year at Marvel Comics. In addition to his current ongoing title, November will also bring the What If…? Dark: Tomb of Dracula one-shot written by Blade's co-creator Marv Wolfman.

Blade is one the most classic and well-known Marvel Horror characters.