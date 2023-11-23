Black Friday GameStop deals are live: the biggest offers available now

Black Friday GameStop deals are offering some serious discounts on everything from games and consoles to merch and apparel right now. That means there are big savings to be found across the shelves today - and we're bringing you all the most valuable offers right here.

We've scoured the full site (and price checked against other retailers) to find the best Black Friday GameStop deals. That's not just the biggest price drops or the cheapest games, though. We're focusing on value here - finding the prices that are actually worth shouting about and bringing all our treasure right here. So whether you're stocking up your console library for the holidays or getting a little gift shopping done early, you'll find all the latest Black Friday gaming deals from GameStop just below.

We're not only seeing console bundles on the likes of the PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X this year. Oh no, there are direct discounts on both Sony and Microsoft's devices at GameStop right now - saving you $50 on each device. On top of that, you'll find plenty of games and controllers up on sale to boot.

We're rounding up all of this year's biggest Black Friday GameStop deals just below.

Today's best Black Friday GameStop deals

Black Friday GameStop console deals

PS5 | $499.99 $449.99 at GameStop

Yes GameStop has plenty of PlayStation bundles on the shelves right now, but if Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and Spider-Man 2 don't appeal you can save $50 and choose a game to grab on day one. Buy it if: ✅ You have PS4 disks you want to keep playing

✅ You want to play some exclusives Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to spend as little as possible Price Check: Walmart: $499 | Best Buy: $499

PS5 Slim | Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 | $569.99 $499.99 at GameStop

Save $69.99 - You can grab a free copy of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 with this PS5 Slim bundle at GameStop right now. That's excellent value considering this is such a new release. If you're after Spider-Man 2 instead you'll also find this bundle available as well. Buy it if: ✅ You want a smaller console

✅ You don't mind subbing in a stand yourself

✅ You need a disk drive Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer the old console Price Check: Walmart: $499 | Best Buy: $499

Xbox Series X | Diablo IV | $499.99 $449.99 at GameStop

Save $50 - The Xbox Series X is down to $449.99 with a free copy of Diablo IV at GameStop right now, with $50 off the final price. That means you're already getting one game and you've got enough cash in the pot for another. Buy it if: ✅ You want to make the most of Game Pass

✅ Sony exclusives don't interest you Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play Sony exclusives

❌ You don't want Game Pass Price Check: Amazon: $449 | Walmart: $449

Xbox Series S (512GB) | 3 months Game Pass | $299.99 $249.99 at GameStop

Save $50 - You can score yourself both a three month Game Pass subscription and a $50 discount on the already cheaper Xbox Series S console at GameStop right now. Buy it if: ✅ You want a simple Game Pass machine

✅ You don't need the best specs

✅ You don't need a disk drive Don't buy it if: ❌ You need 4K resolution Price Check: Best Buy: $249.99 | Walmart: $249

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle | $299.99 at GameStop

You'll find the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle on the shelves at GameStop right now, scoring you a free copy of the game and a three month Nintendo Switch Online subscription all in the standard $299.99 console price. Buy it if: ✅ You will mostly play in docked mode

✅ You haven't played the Switch library yet Don't buy it if: ❌ You will mostly play in handheld mode Price Check: Best Buy: $299.99 | Walmart: $299.99

Black Friday GameStop game deals

Everybody 1-2 Switch | $29.99 $9.99 at GameStop

Save $20 - If you're after some mini-game mayhem, you'll want to scoop up Everybody 1-2 Switch for a rock bottom price of just $9.99 at GameStop. That's an absolute steal.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a multiplayer go-to

✅ You enjoy party games



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're after a single player experience



Price Check: Best Buy: $19.99 | Walmart: $21.23

Marvel Spider-Man 2 | $69.99 $64.99 at GameStop

Save $5 - It's not much but considering we're seeing other retailers at full price right now, this $5 discount on the newly released Spider-Man 2 is looking pretty strong for GameStop right now. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed the original or Miles Morales

✅ You want a big open world adventure

✅ You enjoy super hero games Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't have the hours to sink into it Price Check: Amazon: $69.99 | Best Buy: $69.99

Dead Island 2 | $69.99 $32.99 at GameStop

Save $37 - Dead Island 2 is down to $32.99 in the latest GameStop Black Friday deals, saving you nearly $40 on the zombie slasher title. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed the original game

✅ You're after a fun zombie slasher

✅ You're a horror fan Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like gore Price Check: Amazon: $34.99 | Best Buy: $34.99

EA Madden NFL 24 | $69.99 $29.99 at GameStop

Save $40 - Madden NFL 24 is down to $29.99 at GameStop right now, with a full $40 off the latest release. Whether you're picking up your first Madden title or diving back in for another year, that's a fantastic price. Buy it if: ✅ You upgrade every year

✅ You're an NFL fan Don't buy it if: ❌ You're still happy with last year's release Price Check: Best Buy: $29.99 | Walmart: $30

The Last of Us Part 1 | $69.99 $39.99 at GameStop

Save $30 - One of the biggest PlayStation games ever is now a its lowest ever price at Amazon. That's excellent news for anyone looking to journey back to this classic in PS5 level quality.



Buy it if: ✅ You like story driven games

✅ You're preparing to play Part 2

✅ You enjoyed the HBO series Don't buy it if:



❌ You'd prefer something more light hearted Price check: Walmart $40 | Best Buy $39.99

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | $69.99 $29.99 at GameStop

Save $40 - Trying to catch up ahead of the sequel? You can now grab the web slinging spin off for under $40. It even includes Spider-Man Remastered, so you'll be all set to take on Kraven the Hunter. Buy it if: ✅ You're planning on playing Spider-Man 2

✅ You've not played the first game

✅ You like action adventures Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather play on PC

❌ You've already got the first game

❌ You're not a fan of comic book capers Price check: Best Buy $34.99| Walmart $40

Black Friday GameStop controller deals

Xbox Wireless Controller | $59.99 $42.99 at GameStop

Save $17 - Whether you're buying for a console or PC, the official Xbox Wireless Controller is a staple fan favorite. There's a $17 discount at GameStop right now, bringing that final price down to $42.99. Buy it if: ✅ You want a simple extra controller for Xbox or PC

✅ You don't need pro features

✅ A wireless connection is a priority Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a rechargeable battery out the box Price Check: Best Buy: $39.99 | Walmart: $45

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $69.99 $49.99 at GameStop

Save $20 - If you'd prefer a chunkier gamepad experience, the Pro Controller is $20 off at GameStop right now. That means you're getting the $70 buttons for just $49.99 this Black Friday. Buy it if: ✅ You prefer a more traditional gamepad

✅ Joy-Con aren't precise enough

✅ You want to keep NFC and rumble features Don't buy it if: ❌ You just want another multiplayer option

❌ You don't need Amiibo or rumble features Price Check: Amazon: $69 | Walmart: $68

PS5 DualSense controller | $69 $49.99 at GameStop

Save $20 - This is the same record low price we're seeing across the web right now, but beware of those shipping fees. If you're not building up an order over $79 you won't qualify for free delivery here and those costs go over other stores' $49 sale price. Buy it if: ✅ You need an extra multiplayer option

✅ You want to keep one charged at all times

✅ You want a solid PC controller Don't buy it if: ❌ You want pro features Price Check: Amazon: $49 | Best Buy: $49.99

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless controller (refurbished) | $179.99 $89.99 at GameStop

Save $90 - If you're happy picking up a refurbished device, you'll find the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless controller on the shelves for just $89.99 at GameStop right now. Buy it if: ✅ You want the original pro controller experience

✅ You don't want to buy spare parts separately

✅ You'll make the most of the extra features Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need the spare parts straight away



Black Friday GameStop deals: FAQ

(Image credit: Future)

When will Black Friday GameStop deals end? Black Friday GameStop deals will officially close out at midnight tonight, so we'd recommend heading to checkout before the cut off to make sure you've got the best chance at any remaining stock. However, we often see plenty of offer running through the weekend into Cyber Monday. Some of the more lucrative discounts might not last that long, though.

Does GameStop do Black Friday online? GameStop is currently offering Black Friday discounts on its online stock, as it does every year. If you're near a brick and mortar store, though, you can also head in for savings in person.

Do GameStop Pro members get any Black Friday benefits? GameStop Pro members get an extra 5% off pre-owned, collectible, clearance and GameStop branded products as well as a $5 monthly reward. You can also claim 10% extra credit when you sell to the store as well.

Of course, we're also rounding up all the wider Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox deals from around the web - as well as the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals available now.