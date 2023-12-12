Anne Hathaway almost played a major villain in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4

Anne Hathaway almost played Black Cat in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 – which was ultimately scrapped by Sony.

"If [Spider-Man 4] had gotten made, I don’t know if I would’ve been considered for [The Dark Knight Rises]," Hathaway told The Happy Sad Confused Podcast. "Perhaps [Christopher Nolan] would’ve said, "No, she’s occupied in another universe.'"

Hathaway was set to play Felicia Hardy aka Black Cat, a villain who, in the comics, ultimately falls in love with Peter Parker's Spider-Man persona, but not so much Peter. After surviving a traumatic assault, Black Cat trains herself in combat and acrobatics – and also has these cool probability fields that generate 'bad luck' for her opponents.

After the film was scrapped, the actor would go on to play the slightly similar Cat Woman in The Dark Knight Rises. Black Cat eventually made her on-screen appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, played by Felicity Jones.

Raimi confirmed the casting back in 2013, saying, "I didn’t get to see Batman yet, because I’ve been working nonstop… but I hear she’s great in it. I’m not surprised, because I loved what she was doing with the auditions for Spider-Man 4."

Spider-Man 4 fell through after Spider-Man 3 received mixed reviews from critics, with Raimi himself confirming that he was unhappy with how the film turned out overall. It was then that Sony decided to reboot Spider-Man, casting Andrew Garfield as a different Peter Parker with a slightly different backstory and storyline. Two films were made before Marvel reacquired the rights and introduced Spider-Man into the MCU by way of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Of course, all three Spideys reunite in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Hathaway is currently starring in the psychological thriller Eileen, which is in theaters now. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.