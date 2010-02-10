BioShock 2 strategy guide

Rapture may be beautiful, but it’s also a dangerous place to be. So why not make it even more dangerous (for everyone else, that is)? These tips should go a long way to ensuring that you make Rapture your own underwater palace in double-quick time. If you just want to get through to the end, you could probably do it in under five hours. If you’ve got somewhere to be, power-up one or two of the plasmids (we’d recommend Electro Bolt and Winter Blast), specialise in just one weapon (a fully-powered rivet gun will dish out fire damage on all enemies), and harvest every Little Sister you can get your hands on.

Single-player tips

Keep running out of ammo?

Fight smart. Make sure you hack every vending machine you come across to lower the prices (be sure to invest in some gene tonics to make it easier), and stock up when you can. Learn all the weapons, because you never know what you’ll be left with at the end of a tough fight, and use the hypnotise plasmid regularly, so you can fight alongside security bots and even other Big Daddies.

Hacking

Hacking has changed completely, so get ready to stop the needle in the green area (or the blue for an extra boost). They gradually get harder as the game progresses, so be sure to invest in some gene tonics to slow the needle down. The best thing about hacking this time around is that you can do it in real time, while fighting enemies. You can also hack machines remotely by firing an auto-hack dart – useful for bypassing troublesome security systems.



Radio gaga

Follow the sounds of the radios littered around Rapture – they’ve been placed there specifically to lead you to top secret hidden areas!

Weapons

Weapons can be upgraded at selected Power to the People machines, but these are exceedingly rare, and worse still, they’re a one-shot only deal. For this reason, it’s best to specialise by ploughing all your money into one or two weapons; once maxed, they’re capable of delivering elemental damage – for example, the rivet gun spits out flame-tinged bullets, while the buck gives out an electrical shock. An additional benefit is that you can spend your money exclusively on weapons for just a select number of guns.

If you primarily use plasmids but are frustrated by how quickly they run out, you might want to consider the specialist gene tonic, which disables the guns entirely but makes both the EVE hypos and the drill fuel significantly more economical. If this is your bag, you can use the Power to the People machines to improve the drill so it can freeze targets and deflect bullets.



Rumblers

These are a new breed of Big Daddy, capable of long-range attacks courtesy of deployable mini-turrets, but inevitably, they’re no slouch in the close-range combat department, either. Despite all that, the best defence with a Big Daddy is a good offence. You can pick and choose when to start the fight, so make sure you’re stocked up on drill fuel, pick a plasmid capable of temporarily disabling him (such as Winter Blast), and bore away. Big Daddies with Little Sisters in tow can now be healed if you leave them alone long enough, so be sure to stay on top of things.



Desk job

Look around the desks located deep within Fontaine Futuristics. On one, you’ll find an unstable transportation plasmid. It’s a tricky blighter to track down, but it’s totally worth it.