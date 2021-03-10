Beware fake Resident Evil Village "Early Access invitations," Capcom warns

Capcom has warned players of a wave of phishing emails circulating under the guise of "Early Access invitations" to Resident Evil Village .

"The sender address is being displayed as 'no-reply(at)capcom(dot)com,'" the publisher explained in an email. "We want to inform you that these messages are NOT from Capcom and appear to be phishing attempts by an unauthorized third party. If you have received such a message, please DO NOT download any files or reply, and delete the message immediately."

The hook for these illegitimate emails is especially treacherous due to the way Resident Evil games – and when applicable, their multiplayer components – are often tested. Various rounds of Resident Evil Village testing have spawned several leaks over the past year, and just this January, Capcom teased a closed beta in celebration of the series' 25th anniversary. It's easy to see how a misty-eyed fan could get suckered in if they only skimmed a sketchy email.

Alas, Capcom hasn't reached out to give you exclusive access to a pre-release build of Resident Evil Village, nor has a Nigerian prince been hit with a sudden urge to wire you his vast treasure. That tantalizing subject line in your inbox is just a humdrum phishing scheme, so toss it in the bin where it belongs.

The good news is that Resident Evil Village is coming May 7, so we won't have to wait very long to play it for ourselves. Pre-release details are beginning to come in, with the new-gen install size seemingly confirmed just yesterday.