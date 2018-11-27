Bet big on a specialized PC gaming setup by saving $300 on this 35-inch curved gaming monitor before Cyber Monday ends

Ultrawide monitors are kind of a polarizing subject. For some players, they seem foolish, because not all games support them. For others - typically those who love PC racing games or first-person games that embrace the full immersion an ultrawide monitor can provide - they are the height of luxury. If the idea of a very large, curved, 21:9 HDR monitor sounds like something worth breaking your piggy bank to purchase, we have some good news. Amazon has a pretty significant holiday discount on the BenQ EX3501R, a 35-inch ultrawide that’s currently on TechRadar’s best gaming monitors list.

BenQ EX3501R 35" HDR Gaming Curved Monitor is $600 (down from $900)

The EX3501R is a curved 35” screen that outputs up to 3440x1440 pixels at a 21:9 aspect ratio. It supports Freesync and HDR - a luxury item among PC monitors - and outputs at a respectable 100Hz. View Deal

While it still it isn’t cheap, this deal turns an outrageously expensive, top-of-the-line monitor into an expensive, but potentially attainable one if you’re willing to invest. Curved monitors aren’t for everyone, but this is a steal for the right PC player.

Looking for the best Cyber Monday deals?