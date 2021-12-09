Best Xbox gifts guide 2021 - our top picks for the Microsoft fan in your life

Xbox gifts can brighten any fan's day - at any time of the year - but particularly so at Christmas time. If you're in need of a one-hit Xbox gift for someone this year, then you're in the right place. We've collated some top picks from across the Xbox ecosystem to give you a range of choices that are bound to delight their recipients.

Shopping for Xbox gifts at this seasonal time also presents the opportunity to browse the best games, peripherals, and setup-enhancing accessories from the past year or so - and given this has been the new consoles' first year there's plenty of new hardware and games to choose from. Plus, a lot of these products have seen prices fluctuate wildly over the past couple of months - meaning you could grab a tidy deal while Xbox gift shopping too.

Whether you're looking for a headset to upgrade someone's audio, one of the biggest games of the past year to make someone's holidays, or something a bit more specialist like a charger or some storage, we've got it all here.

And what with there being such a wide range of gift options available, we've split this article into relevant sections below that'll help funnel your search and give you some great options across the price spectrums for that lucky Xbox fan in your life. Happy Xbox gift shopping!

Christmas Xbox gifts - Games

Let's face it, if you're looking for a straightforward but still excellent Xbox gift, one of the biggest and best games going is likely to hit the spot. And there have been some absolute bangers to come out on Xbox consoles over the past 12 months or so. While the latest and greatest may make up many a shopping list - we're looking at you Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 - it's also worth checking out some older titles that your loved ones may have missed. I've recently bought a friend Assassin's Creed Valhalla to play on their new Xbox console, and that is possibly the perfect Christmas game going. One of the best Xbox One games or best Xbox Series X games is an ideal Xbox gift this year.

Christmas Xbox gifts - Headsets

A new headset can elevate someone's gaming experience to exceptional new levels in one simple, fell swoop. And the great news is that the market is bursting at the seams: the best Xbox One headsets are still relevant and excellent, while the best Xbox Series X headsets and Xbox Series X wireless headsets can take a new-gen setup to an even higher level with a model straight out of 2021 and the main players' latest ranges. Covering the entire price spectrum, a headset Xbox gift is an excellent choice.

Turtle Beach Recon 50

MSRP: $24.95 / £19.99

Starting off at a budget, entry-level point, Turtle Beach are known for making some great Xbox headsets that punch above their price point, and the Recon 50 line is just one of those. If a player is looking for a quick and easy hit from a headset then this line is an excellent choice. We'd probably argue that, if you're looking for an Xbox gift to last, you're better off investing a bit more money as the quality will shine through, but this is still an excellent starting point.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset

MSRP: $99.99 / £89.99

Arguably the best sub-$100 Xbox headset you can get from the entire market, the official Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset offers excellent quality, value, features, and that ever-attractive 'official' badge. This headset proves that you don't have to throw money at an Xbox gift to get someone something truly excellent, and the headset is a worthy upgrade for anyone.

Razer Kaira Pro

MSRP: $129.99 / £129.99

If you're looking at the premium end of the scale then the Razer Kaira Pro is definitely worthy of your attention. Razer is known for making some of the very top headsets for gaming, and this wireless model is currently the company's premiere Xbox headset. It has all the features of a top product, and its audio quality is excellent. It's also a great contender for a gift at the top-end of the range, because it has consistently seen discounts in recent weeks, meaning you can get even better quality for your money.

Christmas Xbox gifts - Controllers

Console owners will always slowly expand their controller collection, and often for many reasons. At a base level, it's just eminently sensible to have more than one controller in your setup to fall back on (I always have a 'one on charge, one in hand' policy on the go). However, it's also nice to have different colours and styles to personalise your setup a bit, too - fun colors and uniquely designed controllers are always worth a go. And, of course, there are some controllers out there that just offer something different, something specialist and something that can gain a player an advantage. That's why controllers, like the ones below, make great Xbox gifts.

Turtle Beach Recon

MSRP: $59.99 / £49.99

The cost of controllers can spiral - like any quality Xbox gift range, of course - but before you get into the premium prices, you can find absolute gems like the Turtle Beach Recon Controller right in the cheap seats. We were really impressed by this wired controller this year - it offers an excellent third-party choice from a trusted manufacturer and something new over the go-to obvious choices. It has excellent customisation options, exquisite buttons, and punches well above its price point.

Xbox Wireless Controller

MSRP: $59.99 / £54.99

You can't go wrong with official (again), and Microsoft's own Xbox controller is an instantly excellent idea for an Xbox gift. Proven quality, proven longevity, and a proven reputation make this an easy purchase to make as a gift.

Xbox Elite Series 2

MSRP: $179.99 / £159.99

Cranking it up somewhat, if the recipient of this particular variant of Xbox gift is after something premium, something with bells and whistles, then the Elite Series 2 controller is the one to go for. It's also official so offers confidence in design, build, and reputation, but also features coming out of its screw holes to ensure a player can get every edge, and play games exactly how they want to.

Christmas Xbox gifts - Accessories

And with more controllers, comes more need to ensure the charging situation is taken care of - there's nothing worse, as we just mentioned, than running out of juice. Luckily, there's a great range of accessories that can be vital providers of fuel in keeping an Xbox setup going. While perhaps not the most exciting of Xbox gifts, these can be lifesavers, and genuinely useful. No matter our setup, we'd be happy to receive one.

Venom Twin Charging Dock

MSRP: $24.99 / £19.99

Venom is now a household name in the third-party console accessory territory and their double charging dock is an easy recommendation to make - particularly at such a low price point.

Fosman Dual 2 Max Charger

MSRP: $29.99 / £24.99

This is one of our favourite third-party chargers and is a second iteration of a product that was already quite good. Building on its predecessor nicely the MAX edition provides excellent battery and charge time for controllers and is well worth the extra investment.

Christmas Xbox gifts - Storage

While the price of hard-drive-based Xbox gifts can get out of hand, there are also some perfectly priced options too. Given the storage of some Xbox One consoles, and the new Xbox Series S only begins at the 500GB mark, extra space to keep games at hand is crucial for some. That's where external hard drives (for non-optimised Xbox games) come in very handy, and that's where there are the most cost-effective solutions are. However, if you want to give the best storage-focused Xbox gift, the official Seagate expansion card is the premiere solution, ensuring no drop in performance or quality for the player. Models generally start out at 500GB, which is a little on the small side for longer term usage but is certainly still a nice to have if you're shopping on a budget.

Crucial X6 1TB portable SSD

MSRP: $129.99 / £119

The Crucial X6 is a value-busting storage solution and makes a perfect Xbox gift for those whose games libraries need a bit more room to breath. Offering solid (if unspectacular speeds of transfer) it's still an excellent portable SSD to add to the setup.

WD Black P50 external SSD

MSRP: $179.99 / £149.99

Taking the external SSD option up a notch, if you're looking for premium performance for your money then the WD BLACK P50 external SSD gets our vote. It's as good as having a high-powered PC-component on the end of a USB cable and ensures that games and files are always safe but accessed and moved speedily. One of the best.

Seagate Expansion Card

MSRP: $219.99 / £219.99

The Seagate Expansion Card is the best of the best for additional Xbox Series X|S console storage. Tailor-made to work with the new-gen consoles, this is literally the perfect companion for those needing a storage boost, slotting straight into the consoles' hardware - directly. The capacities start at 512GB but the 1TB model - regularly seeing some discounts nowadays - offers better bang-for-buck value.

Christmas Xbox gifts - Subscriptions

You can't have fun online without a subscription to Xbox Live, and without a subscription to Xbox Game Pass, a player loses out on access to hundreds and hundreds of games to play. This means such subscriptions are undoubtedly some of the best Xbox gifts you can buy someone. What's more, they also stack - this means that no matter how long a player has to run on any given subscription, a new one can be added on top of it and it just extends their run. In turn, this means that such subscriptions can almost never be 'bad' gifts! It's a total win-win!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

MSRP: $44.99 / £32.99 for three months

Basically existing hand-in-hand with an Xbox console in 2021 (and going forward) is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The easiest, best, and highest value way of getting online with friends but also access to that enormous library of games, a Game Pass Xbox gift is a safe hit.

Xbox Live Gold

MSRP: $39.99 / £29.99 for six months

However, if the intended recipient doesn't need this kind of game access and just enjoys playing online with friends, then a simple Xbox Live Gold subscriptions is a belter of an Xbox gift too.

Looking for some ideas for the other side of the console field? Check out the best PS5 headsets, best PS5 SSD and PS5 external hard drives, and best PS5 accessories for gift ideas.